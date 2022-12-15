Mayor Stresses Order in Council Meetings

One of the primary jobs of the mayor in thousands of cities and towns across the United States is to chair the meetings of that municipality’s council or commission.

At Gulfport City Council’s Dec. 6 regular meeting, Mayor Sam Henderson emphasized his desire to keep the meetings moving as smoothly and orderly as possible. On this particular night he was thwarted more often than usual by a colleague with different opinions on how the process should work.

Council meetings always follow the same general outline. After the invocation and pledge of allegiance to the flag, roll is taken by the city clerk and then any special presentations on the agenda are seen and heard, whether it be an award or recognition to a local group or, as was the case at this meeting, an address by a Forward Pinellas official about the housing situation in the county.

That is followed by public comment, in which citizens come to the podium individually and have three minutes to speak on whatever concerns they have that are not related to any items on that night’s agenda. Partly to address those concerns with some immediacy when possible, City Manager Jim O’Reilly gives his regular report right after public comment time has ended.

This was where the meeting got bogged down the first time. Rather than give O’Reilly time to address all of his topics, questions were peppered in between and it got to the point that it was unclear if O’Reilly had given all of the information on a particular topic or had concluded his remarks in general. Henderson finally stopped everything and made his case.

“You have got to help me with this,” he told councilmembers. “When city staff is giving us their reports, hold questions until the end. Unless our goal is to constantly get distracted and have three-and-a-half-hour meetings we could be much more efficient about, we will let city staff finish their reports and we can ask questions at the end.”

All of the members of council concurred, with one exception.

“I’d rather ask questions when it’s happening,” said April Thanos.

Henderson’s reply was instant. “I know you would.”

“Because it’s more efficient. It makes more sense,” she said.

“It’s not more efficient,” he replied. “It’s just more immediate.”

Things calmed down and O’Reilly completed his report. City Attorney Andrew Salzman and City Clerk Lesley DeMuth always follow him on the agenda, but more often than not they have nothing to report, and this meeting was no different.

The standard city business consisting of the consent agenda, resolutions and ordinances will typically make up the middle portion of the meeting, with the final items being comments and reports from individual councilmembers and the mayor, who goes last. Each one is allotted five minutes.

This time it led to another clash between Henderson and Thanos. Henderson took notes as Thanos discussed her various topics, intending to address them all concisely during his own designated time. Thanos was more inclined to turn each session into a discussion, which Henderson was not going to let happen. He made this clear when taking his turn.

“I’m going to finish my report and we’re going to make an effort to not interrupt,” he said to everyone on the dais, then turned his comments to Thanos. “I am using my report to talk about the things in your report. I don’t understand what is so difficult about this concept.”

“I didn’t think my time was up,” she replied. “I thought part of my five minutes was a discussion. If it isn’t, that’s fine.”

Henderson firmly stated, “I’m going to wait until you tell me you’re definitely done so I can have my report.”

“Whatever,” said Thanos, now as exasperated as the mayor. “Do whatever you want, Sam.”

But Henderson wasn’t quite finished.

“I’m not asking what your opinion is because I already know it,” he said. “You can’t seem to let people give their own opinion without inserting yours.”

At the very end of his remarks, Henderson again appealed to everyone for order and proper procedure in the meetings, acknowledging that he is also to blame at times.

“I’m saying this to all of us, including me. I’ve interrupted some of you from time to time. I’ve jumped in on the city manager. But if we’re going to make these things clean and efficient, we’ve got to maintain some kind of rule of order about when we do reports, whether it’s city staff or us, and really make an effort not to interrupt each other and give them their time.”

Henderson also made a distinction between the elected officials and the staff as far as their roles are concerned.

“It’s not our job as councilmembers to tell the other councilmembers what to think. You’re here to tell people what you think, and everyone else is afforded that same respect. When we have city staff members we’ve hired because of their expertise tell us their opinions and recommendations for the betterment of the city, it’s not our job to try and be a bigger expert than they are. We can disagree, but for any of us to think we are better than a Tom Nicholls or a Chief Vincent or a Jim O’Reilly at their jobs, unless that’s also what we do for a living – we need to be cognizant of the ways we disagree. I’m just asking that from all of us, including me.”





