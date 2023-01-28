Mayoral Race Underway in Madeira Beach

Two candidates are running this spring for mayor of Madeira Beach, while each of the two open city commission seats has one unopposed candidate who qualified.

The Gabber submitted a questionnaire to each candidate at the email address provided on his or her qualifying documents at the city clerk’s office. Both mayoral candidates responded and their submissions are listed below in the order they were received.

Jim Rostek has been a permanent resident in the city since 2015 and is a retired fire captain and paramedic with 40 years combined experience in volunteer and career service. He listed “wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars, ineffective government departments and leadership that all need revitalization or refocusing” as reasons he was prompted to run.

Rostek has never held municipal elected office before, but he has been the president of the private shared dock association in Madeira Beach for three years.

“If elected, I would be the advocate for the protection and preservation of our beautiful beach town and its waterways,” he said. “I would promote a can-do attitude within city government. The uncontrolled and wasteful spending would be stopped.”

Noting the city’s organizational chart, Rostek noted that a paramount issue for him is who the city works for and that all decisions should be based on that. Stormwater runoff is also a significant issue, he says, and he believes additional safeguards and enforcement should be a high priority.

Rostek wants “complete transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct by all city personnel at all times,” adding that “nothing else is acceptable.”

As part of his goal to make city’s permitting process more user friendly, Rostek wants the building department – through the city manager’s office – to develop and implement a walk-in/walk-out same-day permit program, subject to a few as-yet-undefined limitations. He also favors expansion of the fire department and has specific ideas on development in the city.

“There can be no special favors; build within the confines of current laws and ordinances,” Rostek said. “I will ensure Madeira Beach remains the quaint beach town to the best of my abilities.”

Doug Andrews, the current District 3 Commissioner, has also entered the mayoral race (incumbent mayor John Hendricks did not qualify to run again). Andrews has lived in Madeira Beach for 11 years and is the owner of the 7-11 store on Gulf Boulevard in the city.

Andrews first ran for the city commission in 2019 “because the city was being terribly mismanaged from both the administrative and legislative sides,” he said. “I ran to initiate change, clean up the city, and help provide a clear path forward.”

Now concluding his second two-year term, Andrews is also the city’s current vice mayor. He says that the two candidates in the mayoral race have clear distinctions as far as experience and the direction each one wants to take the city.

“In the past four years I have been instrumental in helping this commission chart a new path since that disastrous election of 2017,” he said. “Even after dealing with a pandemic and beach closures, the city is in a demonstratively better position today than it was when I took office.”

As for experience and leadership, he says, “whether it was vice chair of the Civil Service Commission, Parks and Rec director, two-term District 3 Commissioner, or two stints as vice mayor, I have spent nearly a decade exhibiting leadership” in the city’s government.

“Experience matters,” Andrews said. “Only those who don’t have it will tell you otherwise.”

Eddie McGeehen is running unopposed to succeed Andrews in District 3. Anne-Marie Brooks is also unopposed in District 4, where incumbent Dave Hutson did not qualify to run again. Neither McGeehen nor Brooks responded to the Gabber’s questionnaire.





