Mayor’s Corner: Mayor Sam Henderson’s Post-Election Response

First of all, congratulations to those of you who voted for the Ward I Council member. It was a fair election, and no one is contesting the outcome. Your candidate won.

In terms of the campaigns themselves, I hope we never see another like it in this City. It was ugly, and it was beneath us and it wasn’t the first. The campaign managers and select supporters from both camps did the candidates, the electorate and our city a disservice.

Blatant rule breaking, intentional untruths issued to the voting public and despicable personal attacks.

The campaign managers are not on the ballot, however, and with this type of behavior the buck stops with the candidates. You are ultimately responsible for the deeds done on your behalf.

Rules are important. There is nothing democratic about cheating to gain the advantage and nothing ethical about smearing your opponent.There is no place for this in Gulfport where we pride ourselves on being a “hate has no home here” community. These are not switches to be turned on and off to suit our desires. Sometimes you can chalk these things up to lack of experience or ignorance, but this race was marred by intentional malice.

We have to be better than this.

I know there is a great deal of anger in this room about the unanimous lack of Council support for the incumbent. The words ‘disrespectful’ and ‘bullying’ have come up frequently regarding this. I agree that we are all due a basic level of respect as human beings but mutual respect is a two-way street. Over the course of lengthy relationships, additional respect is either earned or that respect is eroded depending on behavior. The latter is the case here.

In my experiential view, the Ward I Council member has undermined and vilified not only her fellow Council members but members of our City staff. She has likewise time and time again encouraged her acolytes to push her agenda — actually having them represent her instead of the other way around.

This is exactly the type of behavior that resulted in not a single colleague on this dais supporting her campaign. Standing up to a bully is not being a bully, no matter how loud and often you shout otherwise. You cannot harangue and intimidate people into letting you do whatever you want in a democracy, especially as an elected official. It is the very fabric of democracy, as our Ward I representative pointed out during the last election, that gives us the freedom to support the candidate that we choose. And that support must also be earned.

Each one of us is on-fifth of this Council.

My vote carries no more weight than anyone else’s. And we all are challenged with representing the city as a whole. Anytime that a Council member loses sight of that, allows ego to get in the way, it is incumbent upon the rest of us to strike the balance and ensure that the work is about bettering the City as opposed to cow towing to the loudest voices in the room. We all have an equal responsibility here to make sure that this work is the focus, not the personalities and designs of any one of our board. The job we have to do is bigger than any one of us. We can disagree, that is actually part of the job, but we must do it honestly, transparently and without vitriol, falsehoods and scheming.

That being said, I hope that we can collectively move in a more positive direction.

I have my doubts, but I would love to see it happen. You have two more years in this seat, for me perhaps only one, and it is not impossible that we start to change the hostile narrative that has sadly clouded much of the last four years on this Council. It will require accountability, effort and owning our words and actions. That cannot happen without a conscientious effort by all of us, all of us, to change the tone and substance of how we do our jobs both in the sunshine, and outside of the spotlight.

—Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson

