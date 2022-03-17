Meatyard Ybor to be Tampa’s Next Artist Space

Alternative art fans know artist Rhys Meatyard as a nonbinary, ridiculously fun graphic designer in St. Petersburg.

They also (uncoincidentally) share a name with the Meatyard Ybor, a future community working space with 55 slots for creators.

Meatyard’s late grandfather, artist and Hillsborough Community College professor Jerry Meatyard, inspired Ybor City’s future coworking artist space, Meatyard Ybor.

“My grandfather started an art collective in an old factory in Ybor in the ‘70s, which existed there until they were priced out by gentrification, so I am very excited to see something going in that will revive that spirit, and honor him in the process,” Meatyard told The Gabber.

The location previously served as a warehouse at 2nd Avenue and 18th Street. If plans are approved by The City of Tampa, it will offer the 55 working spaces at a low cost, says developer Darryl Shaw.

“There’s no critical mass, no central place for artists to come and create,” Shaw told The Gabber. “There used to be lots of artists in Ybor, but they moved out over time because things got expensive.”

St. Petersburg resident Meatyard designed the building logo, but they are unsure if they will work on site.

“They are trying their best to preserve any remaining history and honor its original use,” Meatyard said, referring to the site.