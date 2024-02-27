The stress of election season is almost over. The only election that truly matters — Gulfport Pet Mayor — finally announced a winner. Gulfport’s 2024 Pet Mayor is Banjo.

Like many years, the underdog continues to come out on top. In the last minute of the election, Banjo slid into first place.

The rest of Gulfport’s elected pet officials include Rudy as the Chief Rescue Paw-fficer; Charlie as the Paws & Recreation Paw–fficer; Kona Babies as the Kitty Manager, and Lipton as the Small Business Paw-fficer.

All the candidates for Pet Mayor this year raised a total of $5,171.56 for Gulfport Arts and Heritage (GAH) and Friends of Strays. According to GAH, Banjo raised $1,547 with Rudy not too far behind with $1,493. Charlie placed in third with a total of $734.56 — this includes an all-coin donation of $110.56.

Meet Banjo, Gulfport’s 2024 Pet Mayor

Banjo is a 9-year-old paralyzed rescue, Gulfport’s first Pet Mayor with a physical disability.

“He is expanding the realm of paw-ssiblities,” said Blaise Benson, one of Banjo’s human companions.

Banjo and his family moved to Gulfport in 2016 when he was 1 year old. Three years ago, Banjo found out he had Stage 5 IVDD, which paralyzed his back legs. But all was not lost: You can find Banjo wheeling around town with his family.

“He’s disabled… but he does not let it bother him a bit,” One of his human companions, Ed Benson, said. “He loves to get out there and sniff, loves the water, and loves his people.”

At the Very Informal Wagging In ceremony on Feb. 24, Ed recalled Banjo knew everyone was there to celebrate him. Ed said they missed Pet Mayor deadlines two years in a row, but finally made it on time this year. They say third time’s the charm.

The Bensons didn’t realize how serious a business Pet Mayor campaigning is. Blaise created some campaign posters for Banjo. Ed said The Tiki on Shore Boulevard put up Banjo’s signs.

Possible Vice Mayors?

Banjo is a dog that needs a minute to warm up to anyone. During the election, his family was happy to see Banjo immediately make friends with Lipton and Meatball. Ed said Banjo loves cats; he has a cat sibling at home.

“We’d like to have Meatball and Lipton be his Vice Mayors,” Ed said.

Perseverance and Inspiration

GAH honored Banjo with a new dog tag saying, “Mayor Banjo” on one side, and “Gulfport Pet Mayor 2024” on the other.

“It’s actually a noticeable change in him,” Ed said about Banjo’s victory. “He’s got a little more pep in his step.”

Blaise said Banjo’s best quality as Pet Mayor is his perseverance. Ed agreed and added that Banjo’s best quality is inspiration he gives to everyone around him.

