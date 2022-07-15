Meet Beach Boulevard’s New (Legal) Airbnb

Two Gulfport business owners bought a Beach Boulevard home in an attempt to preserve the old-town feel of downtown.

Gulfport Realty owner Stacey Purcell and Mike Fagan, owner of the Beach Bazaar, are the new owners of the home at 3031 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. But neither of them will live in it.

Purcell says she hopes to rent out the property on Airbnb, but she’ll also use it as a public community gathering place during holidays like she did during the Fourth of July this year. The property is zoned as a legal Airbnb, and will be styled “as old Florida as possible.”

“We scraped together every dime to do this,” Purcell said. “It’s all part of the small house movement; we don’t want Gulfport to lose its charm.”

When the home went on the market, Fagan and Purcell bought it for $550,000. That’s $100,000 less than the asking price for the 1946 duplex, which has a two car garage and a garage apartment.

They hope to start renting it next month.

The next community cookout the Beach Boulevard home will be during the Christmas Parade, Purcell said.

“We’ll never rent it out on holidays,” Purcell said. “Everybody will be welcome anytime there’s a parade. It all goes back to that old-town feel.”

In the meantime, it will welcome new visitors to Gulfport.