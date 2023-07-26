Meet (Former) Gulfportian Ken Simmons

If you visited or lived in Gulfport circa 2021, it’s possible you passed by Ken Simmons standing outside the Gulfport Welcome Center on Beach Boulevard.

He may have looked a bit like Bernie Sanders, but much too tan and much too barefoot — not atypical for a Gulfportian. An Army man, Ken stand as straight as his polio-recovered body allows.

“Are you local?” he’d ask.

“Am I loco?” you might have responded, as many did, losing the last consonant to his bright, nasal accent.

After enough repetitions of this, Ken changed his opening line to “Are you a visitor?” Ken knew what there was to know about Gulfport, and was excited to share what a great place it is with others.

Two Decades of Memories

Ken first came to Gulfport as a snowbird with his wife in 2000. They enjoyed the Tuesday market and First Friday art walk. They liked it enough to escape harsh Cleveland winters here for the next 20 years.

“The feeling of Gulfport has not changed in my view over that time. It’s always maintained that openness and friendly, accepting nature,” he said.

Ken’s wife, a psychologist who specialized in helping people through gender transition, saw Gulfport as a sanctuary. So did Ken, and they also appreciated Gulfport’s open, accepting nature.

His wife passed away from cancer in November 2020. Ken moved to Gulfport that Thanksgiving.

“Gulfport helped me through a very difficult time coming out of a relationship where my wife and I were soulmates,” Ken said. “I was coming to a community where you know nobody, and you’re going through the loss of somebody significant. It was kind of comforting to walk down the Tuesday Morning Market or the First Friday market knowing that we had walked past these same vendors together.”

After arriving in Gulfport and buying a shower curtain and a pump for his inflatable mattress, Ken was set and ready to give back. Within days, he started volunteering at the Gulfport Welcome Center and the Gulfport Historical Society. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and other local organizations.

“Having opportunities to use my skills and abilities in a way that would not only help them, but also help me through the process of developing a new life and overcoming grief,” made the difference, he said.

Welcome to Gulfport

Ken said his favorite memories in Gulfport are from his time volunteering at the Gulfport Welcome Center.

During his time there, due to what Ken calls “extremely bad” signage, volunteers often spent time waiting for people couldn’t find the center. In response, Ken kicked off his shoes and stood out on the deck. There, he welcomed and educated Gulfportians and visitors alike.

After living in Gulfport for one year, Ken moved to Westminster Shores. The Shores, a South St. Pete continuous care community, offered many benefits. However, it meant leaving behind many memories, good and bad, in Gulfport.

“It’s been difficult for me to come back [to Gulfport],” he said. “I’ve been coming back more often lately because I’ve been trying to overcome that because it’s an artificial barrier.”

After a few months away, Ken started coming back to Gulfport. To his surprise, people commented on his absence.

“It felt great because, who am I to be remembered?” he said. “I think we all minimize ourselves, especially when we’ve been going through a grieving process, and then to have someone say, ‘Where’ve you been? we’re so happy to have you back!”

“That really reinforces what I’d experienced in Gulfport all along,” he added. “Even though I had been away for a while, It’s still there, kind of welcoming me home.”