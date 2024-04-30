Meet Fran Robustelli: New St. Pete Beach City Manager

At the April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the commissioners sat for more than six hours. One topic discussed involved the new St. Pete Beach city manager.

New St. Pete Beach City Manager

The City hired a new City Manager, Frances Robustelli.

“I can tell you in working with Fran for a week and a half, I’m impressed by the speed in which she operates and makes decisions,” said Mayor Adrian Petrila. “I think that certainly bodes well.”

Commissioner Betty Rzewnicki (District 3) asked the Mayor to talk about details of the contract. Robustelli’s current employment requires her to give a 60-day notice before leave. She is currently the City Manager for the City of San Leandro in California. Her start date in St. Pete Beach is July 8.

Wayne Saunders, the current interim city manager, will work closely with Robustelli to help with the transition. Commissioner Richard Lorenzen (District 4) brought up his hesitation with the starting pay rate for Robustelli, currently set at $240,000 per year.

Mayor Petrila explained that while it is above the previous City Manager’s pay, the former contract included covered costs like housing allowance. It is also significantly less than Robustelli’s original ask.

“The previous contract had a smaller salary, but a much bigger package on the backside that wasn’t readily visible,” said Petrila. “This one is much more geared towards: This is the salary. The ancillary package items aren’t as pronounced.”

The City unanimously approved the contract.

