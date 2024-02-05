Meet Frank Bozikovich, the Skyway Marina District Rainmaker

It’s a question that gets asked a lot in the Skyway Marina District:

What’s going to happen to the raggedy lot in front of Sur Club Apartments?

A sign on the vacant tract declares “RESTAURANT OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE.” It’s a tempting prospect for an area where snazzy apartment complexes like Sur Club are popping up like mushrooms, but restaurants not so much. I reached out to the owner of Sur Club and the adjacent lot to get more info, but when I was unable to contact him I opted for the next best thing: I called Frank Bozikovich, the commercial real estate broker whose contact info is on the sign.

Maybe it was the first best thing: Frank Bozikovich may be one of the most interesting characters in the neighborhood.

He calls himself “the rainmaker of the Skyway Marina District.” The moniker is far from a stretch. He’s one of the team that launched the Skyway Marina District Association in 2013. In recent years he has brokered the real estate deals for everything from Aldi’s to Zaxby’s, from the Addison Skyway Marina Apartments to Woodie’s Wash Shack, from Skyway Lofts to Sur Club.

And real estate is just part of his story. After earning degrees in his native Canada in both engineering and business, he worked for a company that made Lear Jets, Sea-Doos and subway cars. His success in that business brought him into contact with the head of Canada’s largest cable company, who tasked him with producing TV, music and movies. (He went to the Cannes Film Festival “two or three times.”) He’s done technology consulting in France, Mexico and Japan. He even once owned a chain of Montreal hair salons.

After moving to Florida from Canada, he lived for the first year in his boat in Maximo Marina. He now lives in SMD’s Broadwater neighborhood with his wife of 22 years. He’s been with St. Pete’s Commercial Partners Realty for 20 years.

And he’ll be 80 in March.

It’s no wonder that this affable almost-octogenarian has translated his multi-faceted experience into a success in real estate. He’s got the gift of gab (there’s still a trace of French Canadian in his accent), and, as he puts it, “I’m a pretty persistent guy, and I know my stuff.”

So back to that raggedy lot in front of Sur Club. Has anyone come forward to take advantage of the “restaurant opportunity” there?

“There have been several inquiries,” says Bozikovich, including an impressive offer from a “medical-related business.” But he and Sur Club’s owner, developer Donald E. Phillips, prefer the restaurant option.

“One of the speed bumps that we have there,” Bozikovitch explains, “is that we’re not willing to sell it willy-nilly. I purposely didn’t put a price on the property so when [prospective developers] pop the question it’s not so much what it costs. The main thing is, ‘What kind of use do you have? Do you have experience either building or operating a full-service sit-down restaurant or some kind of activity tied to it?’

“That’s why it’s taking longer,” he says. “But it is the most prominent available dirt — I call raw land dirt — on 34th Street in the district.”

And Frank Bozikovich knows his dirt. Every day he takes a morning walk, plays nine holes of golf, then takes a drive around the area. “If there’s something I don’t like, I’ll change it eventually.”

He’s got more than a few deals in the works that he won’t go on the record about, except in the most generic language possible.

As in, “A national dessert quick-serve restaurant is in talks to open up in the SMD.”

Or, “A strip on the corner of 38th and 34th recently was acquired by a new owner, and the property is to be repositioned or remodeled.”

And are there any spots in the district for which he hasn’t done a deal as of yet — properties that he thinks could be transformed into something great?

He’s not gonna say.

“I won’t even tell my wife.”

Finally, I ask him if CPR — the acronym used by Commercial Partners Realty — is a little too on the nose. The real estate biz can be pretty stressful, no?

“Once in a while it is very, very, very frustrating,” he says. “Because you’re dealing with people [making] very big decisions. Maybe they would need CPR once in a while.”

But after a lifetime of jobs in high-stakes fields, including work with artists and hairstylists, he remains pretty chill.

“I don’t get fazed by that stuff.”

