The Sea Turtle Trackers on St. Pete Beach may not see a turtle in the flesh every day, or every week, but the volunteer-led nonprofit organization is always on the turtle’s tracks, protecting nests and clearing the shore for hatchlings.

The St. Pete Beach conservation group was chosen as one of the three Gecko World Grant recipients, but the the Gulfport Merchants Chamber will not know the amount granted to each charity until after the money is totaled at the end of the 2022 Gecko World season.

Armed with a boat, truck, and an ATV, Sea Turtle Trackers set out to make the beach safe for sea turtle hatchlings, as it was before beach towns boomed.

“Clean, dark, and flat,” said Theresa Arenholz, one of Sea Turtle Tracker’s directors. “We do nest monitoring every morning and look for tracks. If it’s not a false crawl, we protect it with tape or chicken wire to keep out predation.”

Aside from human activity, predators loom waiting to dig up a nest or attack a hatching. It’s natural, but paired with increased human-caused risks, it’s an issue for the larger population.

One of the biggest threats to sea turtles is heavy lighting from the street, which leads hatchlings the wrong way. Since The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service no longer allows groups to aid in hatchings, the Sea Turtle Trackers focus on education on “lights out” protocol.

It’s called disorientation, and can lead to a sure death for an inching turtle.

They can’t hang out by a hatching nest, but if a disorientation happens, they’ll step in.

“If someone calls us, we always have a volunteer nearby,” Arenholz said.

Of the 200 people on the organization’s roster, only about 40 actively work the beaches.

“People sign up and once they realize that they’re not going to see any living turtles,” Arenholz said. “They pretty much don’t show up.”

Grant money like the Gecko World Grant funds goes directly into education tools that allow the tracker volunteers to go into schools and teach beach residents early.

The Sea Turtle Trackers don’t actually “tracking” any living sea creatures. Organization founder Bruno Falkenstein gave it that name in 1979 before tracking device technology was widely used. Much has changed in four decades, but the Sea Turtle Trackers mission has not.

Volunteers still hit the beaches of St. Pete Beach, Shell Key, and Outback Key. Most of the time they’re protecting nesting grounds, but occasionally they find dead turtles and report the data to FWC.

If the turtles are small enough, volunteers sometimes bury their bodies on the beach, not far from where nests could be.

Often times, the turtles die from getting entangled in plastic.

“If people could just take their trash with them, cover their holes, cover their sandcastles,” Arenholz said. “We want to make it easy for the turtles.”

