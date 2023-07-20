Meet Gulfport’s 2023 Gecko Queen Contestants

Gulfport gears up for GeckoFest by offering opportunities to celebrate the end of summer with flare and Gecko fashion. The annual Gecko Ball brings the community together for a night of live music, dancing, costume contests, and the Gecko Queen coronation. The 2023 ball marks 10 years of Gecko queens.

This year’s theme is “Around the World in 80 Geckos,” which people voted on through social media channels.

The Gecko Queen is a gender-neutral competition between self-nominating adults who are 21 years and older. The queen must exemplify the spirit of Gulfport: positivity, charisma, high energy, kindness, and compassion.

The Gecko Queen will get crowned at the Gecko Ball and maintain royalty for a year, reigning as the honorary queen and acting as an ambassador for the city’s social scene.

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber made changes to how the Queen is selected this year. Instead of a committee decision, the community votes in their Gecko Queen.

“Voting will be open to the public,” GMC President Missy Helmbold says. “And begins on July 22 online at visitgulfportflorida.com.”

This is really a love story between these contestants and their community, where each of the hopeful Queens expresses their undying love for Gulfport.

Although they have different hangouts, haunts, and secret spots around Gulfport, all of them embrace diversity and express their devotion to community.

Now, let’s meet our contestants!

Queen Contestants

Bex Aukai Bell

“The journey is the destination,” Bell says.

As a Florida native and trans woman who moved to Gulfport in 2020, Bell is filled with gratitude for those who built her new home.

“I would like to thank the City, business owners, and long-term residents for creating a home with very kind and accepting people,” Bell says.

Bell is an active participant in all Gulfport events, including volunteering at Catherine A. Hickman theater, ArtOUT, and Mind Body Spirit Expos.

Bell says she felt a calling to be Gecko Queen because “there is a lot of fracturing in Florida and I would like to help keep Gulfport together as an amazing, welcoming, progressive, and, yes, weird community. I feel that by shining my bright full spectrum trans light as Gecko Queen, it will be a beacon for diverse people.”

You can find Bell out and about at Sumitra, Stella’s, Gulfport Beach Bazaar, or hanging at the beach.

Robert Daunch

“No bad days!” Daunch says.

“I never thought I could be this happy! I love the Gulfport community,” Daunch says. “The people look out for each other. I just love the festivals and events, the art and artists, and the hippie vibe. I love the diversity in Gulfport, everyone can just be themselves.”

Daunch’s wife, Jen, calls him “Gulfport’s Biggest Cheerleader.” You have likely seen Robert, Jen, and Ramses riding around in a decorated golf cart with the vanity plate, King & Queen, referring to the couple’s 135-pound dog, Ramses.

Ramses is a Gulfport famous, known to his fans as Ramses_KingofGulfport on Instagram.

“Since Ramses is the king of Gulfport, it only makes sense that Bob would be queen,” jokes Jen.

You can find Daunch hanging at O’Maddy’s, The North End Taphouse, or as the “pickle guy” on cooler Gulfport Tuesday Market days.

Kelli Garcia

“All for one and fun for all,” Garcia says.

Garcia loves being involved. She jumped into her new marriage and community with both feet. Although Garcia has only been a Gulfportian for a year, she has an impressive resume of community service and leadership. Most notedly, she led outreach for the series of town hall events called Gulfport on the Edge.

Garcia loves Gulfport because of its “tradition, charm, and culture.”

“I love Gulfport, and when you love something so much, that enthusiasm is contagious,” she says in her Gecko Queen campaign video.

You can find Garcia doing yoga in the park, tending to the food forest, and hanging out at Gulfport Brewery or the Wine Bar.

Susan Gore

“I show up — and keep showing up,” Gore says.

Gore fell in love with Gulfport in 2015 while visiting the area as a guest speaker about diversity and inclusion. Six months later, she packed up her three cats and moved to Gulfport.

She loves Gulfport because, “it’s a quirky piece of paradise where people smile at each other, take fun seriously and live and let live.”

You can find Gore at the library. She serves as board President of the LGBTQ Resource Center, currently housed in the Gulfport library.

“When we started in 2015, the LGBTQ resources included about 250 books. Now we have over 10,000 resources, which includes books and digital assets,” she said.

Olya Schaefer

“Life is short; lift heavy things,” Schaefer says.

For five years, Schaefer played beach volleyball in Gulfport’s local league.

“The people of Gulfport welcomed me and I want to do the same for others,” she says.

After falling in love with Gulfport, she planted roots and says, “I’m here to stay.”

As the owner of Athleticus, a personal training studio, Schaefer loved Gulfport so much she decided to purchase a local retail strip mall to rebuild and beautify the city. She purposely painted the building a bright yellow color to represent the cheerful spirit of Gulfport.

She said she loves Gulfport’s “diversity and community; everything is so easy and chill. I love how the community supports their local businesses and each other.”

You can find Schaefer and her pup, Maggie, at Sumitra, Pia’s, and the Tuesday Market.

Denise Zielinski

“Just show up,” Zielinski says.

Zielinski is somewhere dancing right now! Living through her values of community, friendship, and kindness, Zielinski says she feels her contribution to Gulfport’s local music scene is her dancing.

“I coined the term, ‘the Gulfport Glow’, because living in Gulfport is like being on vacation every day,” she said.

Zielinski loves Gulfport because, “everything goes, diversity is embraced, and the community really supports each other.”

When she isn’t dancing, she invests her time in fundraising for those in need.

You can find Zielinski with all her friends at her favorite spots, The Tiki Bar and Grill, The North End Taphouse, or shopping local at Zaiya or BoTiki.

Final Thoughts

After meeting each contestant, one thing is clear: Community is king, but who will be its queen?

If you have been thinking about getting out more, let this be your invitation. Buy tickets to the Gecko Ball on Aug. 26 in person at Gulfport Beach Bazaar or online at the Gulfport Merchants Chamber website.