Meet Gulfport’s First Openly Queer Poet Laureate

To be fair, Gulfport’s only had two other Poet Laureates: the previous two-term serving Peter Hargitai and Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson.

But still, the tie-dye wearing, heartfelt Rob McCabe stands out in a crowd – an observation he’s proud of.

McCabe is also the first openly gay Poet Laureate in Gulfport, and his work discusses not only the queer experience, but the thoughts of a writer not afraid to go places many do not.

Two of his prominent poetry pieces, “Junky,” a work describing an addict who shoots himself with ink and “Wet Dream,” a muse on an imaginary experience with the deceased poet, Frank O’Hara, reflect just that.

Originally from California, McCabe is a full time storyteller and writer.

When he’s not writing, McCabe spends time with his husband Tim and beloved dog, Lucy.

GN: What do you want to be known for?

RM: It’s important for me to say that I’m the first openly gay Gulfport poet laureate because right now in Florida we have all kinds of issues like the “Don’t Say Gay” [bill]. Everyone in Gulfport knows I’m gay, but this is the first official time there’s an openly queer poet laureate here and I’m proud of that. Bang, bang, bang – here I am.

When did you first come out as gay?

My mother came running up the stairs while I was watching TV [the White Night Riots in San Francisco]; she came up asking me “Why are you screaming?” – but I was crying, watching what was happening with the city. She said “Why are you crying for those homosexuals?” I was already upset; my mom needling me like that made me scream “yes” at her. She said quite distinctly, “If I knew you were going to grow up to be a homosexual, I would have had you aborted.”

How would you describe your writing style?

It’s heartfelt. That sounds corny, but it’s true. It’s full of emotion. It’s also political, but I’m political, too.

Why the fascination with Frank O’Hara?

I’m always buying poetry books … that’s how I came across Frank O’Hara. I fell in love with the guy right then and there, he’s been dead for decades but I love his style. He’s the kind of poet that writes “I do this,” “I do that,” kind of poetry. It’s very down to earth. He had quite a following in New York City and he died when he was hit by a dune buggy. I never got a chance to know the guy … but I honor Frank.

Do you ever get writer’s block?

It takes a lot out of me to write sometimes. I need a couple days to recuperate. Writing is not an easy thing to do, as you may know. But I would rather do that than anything else in the world.

Where is your favorite place to read poetry?

It’s closed now, but The Iberian Rooster.

Although it’s no Iberian Rooster, meet McCabe and work with him at the poet’s first official introduction workshop at the Gulfport Public Library on Apr. 6. He’s teaching “black out poetry,” a form of writing using selected words from news print.

Black Out Poetry Workshop with Rob McCabe Apr. 6, 7 p.m. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S.

Find his works at musehickpublications.com and on Amazon.