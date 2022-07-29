Meet Gulfport’s Giant Ant Out For a Walk Sculpture

In Largo, Jayne van der Voordt’s home was considered “the weird house” in a sea of beige.

When she moved to Gulfport this year, it was time for the Largo-native to let her artistic flag fly. In sync with her hot pink house, van der Voordt painted and spruced up a mannequin made from found objects (and a living plant growing from her skull) and attached it to a giant metal ant sculpture.

“I felt like it was important that the ant be walked,” van der Voordt said.

Her ant, which she purchased from a Home Goods-type store in St. Petersburg, is outfitted in a punk pink spiked collar that matches her handler’s (named Girlequine) gloves and boots. van der Voordt is not a professional artist, but she’s created her own art for years.

“I wanted to move to a place where it was open minded, welcoming, OK to be creative,” she told The Gabber.

Due to the mainly positive response her offbeat creation has received from neighbors and sidewalk-goers, Gulfport can expect more lawn art from van der Voordt.