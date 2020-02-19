Meet Gulfport’s Newest Elected ‘Pawficials’ 

On Wednesday, February 19, the Gulfport Historical Society announced the results of the city’s first-ever Pet Mayor election. The people have spoken and, in addition to a new animal leader, the city has also acquired several new furry ambassadors and officials who will all represent the city for one year.

“In a field full of wonderful candidogs and catdidates,” read the release posted on the society’s Facebook page, “Coco, the fabulous spokesdog for Gulfport’s Peninsula Inn, lead the pack. Congratulations, Coco!”

But chocolate beauty Coco is not the only new fluffy respresentative.

“Such was the incredible support for our contenders, however, that three other pawblic officials have emerged from the race,” the society posted.

Corgi pup Ember, “who captured much of the vaunted ‘youth vote’” will serve as Gulfport’s Pet Vice Mayor. Ty, gallery greeter at Brenda McMahon Gallery, will serve as the new “Pet Ambassador for the Arts.”

Additionally, Shadow “Short Stack,” who “brought forth so many great ideas for improving the lives of Gulfport’s pets in his campaign,” will become the new “Director of Paws and Recreation.”

One non-Gulfport pup snuck in under the radar for his love of the community.

“While he was not able to run in the race because he lived outside the city limits,” the post stated, “our neighbor Napoleon Bonapug has agreed to serve as ‘Pet History Ambassador,’ helping us make the connection between Gulfport and our surrounding community.”

Gulfport’s first Pet Mayor race was not all for fun and the love of four-legged community members. Voters who participated helped raise $3,865 for the Gulfport Historical Society and local pet charity Rescue Pink, which is dedicated to helping people and animals through spay/neuter, assistance with rehoming and preventative vet care.

“This will make a significant impact on Gulfport Historical Society’s ability to offer educational and community building programs in the coming year,” read the post, “as well as helping Rescue Pink to get Pinellas pets the vital health services they need.”

People will have the opportunity to meet their new “pawficials” at the official “Petting In Ceremony” during the upcoming Get Rescued event in Gulfport on February 22 at 1 p.m.