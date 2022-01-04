Meet Helenrose Ploghoft

On January, 10 2022, Helenrose Ploghoft will celebrate her 99th birthday from her waterfront apartment in the Town Shores of Gulfport.

Ploghoft called Seattle home for the bulk of her life and moved to Florida when she was 79 after a life of working at JCPenney’s, singing classic hits, and raising a family.

Less than a month ago she lost her partner of 10 years, Milton Sirotta. Despite that, the New York-born Ploghoft isn’t one to slow down, and despite recent tragedy, she talked to The Gabber about life and traveling.

Gabber Newspaper: What’s the secret to long life?

Helenrose Ploghoft: Just don’t give up. Look at me, I never thought I’d live this long. Keep smiling, that’s what I write on all the letters I send.

Do you have a favorite memory?

Oh golly, I have a lot. My son lived in Oregon, and his wife died, so I bought her car. Karen [her daughter and I went to his house and drove all the way back here to Florida. We had a ball. We called ourselves Thelma and Louise and said they wouldn’t know which one of us had a gun.

Do you have a life lesson you’d like to share?

You have to think positive. Always think something good is going to happen.

What were you like in your youth?

I was a cheerleader, I played French horn … went to all of the football games. I sang on the radio, and sang all the time.

What did you sing?

I liked to sing everything, but gospel the most. I sang with the Love Notes, in nursing homes and such. I quit when I turned 90; my throat cracks.

