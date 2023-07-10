Meet Lakewood High Principal Connisheia Garcia

Lakewood High School’s new principal is homegrown.

That’s how Connisheia Garcia described herself, and it is quite accurate. A graduate of Clearwater High School, she attended St. Petersburg College and the University of South Florida. After earning her English education degree, she immediately began working in Pinellas County Schools. And she hasn’t left the county since.

Garcia begins her 19th year as an educator this summer at Lakewood. Not only is she new there, but so are three of the four assistant principals. She hasn’t worked with any of them in the past.

“We are going to be a brand-new team,” she said. “But they [coworkers] are wonderful.”

Lakewood has a long and storied history in south St. Petersburg. Despite its list of accolades in the classroom and in athletic competition, it is one of the smallest high schools in the district, with approximately 950 students. That is not significantly larger than the 650 or so she oversaw as principal at Lealman Innovation Academy the past seven years, focusing on alternative education and dropout prevention with students in grades 5-12.

“It’s not too big of a difference,” she said, calling Lakewood “small but mighty.”

Garcia began her career in 2005 as a substitute teacher at Tyrone Middle School, where she later worked as a classroom teacher and instructional staff developer. She assumed an assistant principal role at Pinellas Park Middle School in 2012 and then did the same job at Blanton Elementary School and Lealman Intermediate. She was principal of Lealman Innovation Academy from 2016 until this spring, when the county school board appointed her to the Lakewood post. Along the way she earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Saint Leo University.

Getting Ready for Fall

While she estimates that the campus is “75% less busy” during the summer months, her team keeps busy getting ready for the new academic year. A handful of students are on campus now working in various summer programs.

Garcia scheduled a community meet-and-greet event for June 29, inviting all interested students and family members to come meet the staff and see the recent physical improvements on campus.

“They gave a face-lift to the student buildings,” she said. “Large working spaces with technology. Beautiful campus spaces.”

Some other student-related events are in the works to take place before the first day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

With 18 years as an educator in the district under her belt, this is Garcia’s first assignment in the southern end of the county. But she’s quite familiar with the geography.

“I live across the street,” she said. “I’ve been here for some years, so I’m a part of this community.”

If nothing else, it makes for an easy commute.

“I don’t have to fight the traffic on I-275,” she said with a laugh and a hint that she has more than a little experience doing that.

Garcia has a simple and friendly message for anyone who is interested in learning more about what is in the works at Lakewood High School:

“Come on by.”