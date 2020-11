He is handsome and he knows it! Hank could be a doggie model, and he has a beautiful personality to match. He still has puppy energy, but walks well on a leash and wants to please his humans. Hank is a 1-year-old, 60-pound All American boy.

Meet Hank and Little Dude at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.