Look at the paws on this cat! Pawlie is a polydactyl, which means he has extra toes on his front paws. This gray tabby is a big fellow weighing in at 11 pounds. He is extra friendly, craves attention and loves to have his head scratched. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Call 727 545-1116 to meet Pawlie in St. Petersburg.

View other felines at saveourstraysinc.com.