Meet Rachel Koral: St. Petersburg Art Teacher Inspired by Students

When Rachel Koral, a St. Petersburg High School art teacher, applied to be a part of the Embracing Our Differences art showing, she had little hope of getting in. Yet, out of 16,000 entries from 125 countries and 44 states, she became one of the 50 chosen artists. Now her artwork, “Writing On The Wall” shows her students how important it is to put yourself out there.

Rachel Koral: Artist and Teacher

Koral has been an art and photography teacher for two years at St. Petersburg High School.

“Being a creative and a teacher is really unique because you get to teach about what you’re really passionate about,” said Koral.

Although Koral is passionate about art, she puts everything she has into teaching. She says this is her first successfully completed piece of art in over a year. Her decision to apply for the Embracing Our Differences show was not necessarily to find success, but to inspire her students.

“We were notified that this show was happening and that it was open to adults and students. I thought it would be really cool if some of my kids would apply,” said Koral. “I told my seniors ‘If you guys do it, I’ll do it too’.”

One of Koral’s students received an honorable mention, and they got to present their artwork in the show together.

What Is The Show?

The Embracing Our Differences art show began in 2004 as a way to, well, embrace differences. Art has long been used as a tool for expression and connection, and this show seeks to highlight that. At the beginning of each year, the show pops up at Sarasota’s Bayfront Park, and for the first time in a long time, St. Petersburg’s Poynter Park.

According to the show’s website, “The juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by a thought-provoking quotation.” Awards are given out for “Best-in-Show Adult,” “Best-in-Show Student,” and “People’s Choice.” The adult winners receive $2,000 and the student winners receive $2,000 to split with their school’s art program. According to the website, more than 4.3 million people visited the exhibitions since 2004, with 320,616 people in 2023.

Rachel Koral’s Art

As an art and photography teacher, Koral sees students of all ages and walks of life. This was the inspiration for her art. She wanted her art to be a light of positivity for high school students who are often grouped into stereotypes. She figured, what better setting for this than a high school bathroom. Koral began by photographing her students who would come to class dressed as a different high school stereotype.

“They were so excited to participate,” said Koral. “I only used five of the students, but I photographed over 50.”

From there, she asked her students to write positive messages on notecards relating to the stereotypes. Koral scanned the notecards, and photoshopped them onto the photo. Finally, she put a series of negative stereotypes and labels going down the drain in the bathroom.

“I wanted it to look like kids vandalizing the bathroom,” said Koral. “I needed it in their handwriting to make it look real, hence, ‘Writing On The Wall’.”

What’s Next For Rachel Koral?

“I normally paint. I had no aspirations of getting into this, but because I’m a teacher and had limited time to work, I decided to work with photo. It took me three weeks of constant work,” said Koral. “Now I get to show that I’m not just an art teacher, but that I’m an artist.”

Despite her recent success in the art show, Koral commits to her position as a teacher. Even through creating her own art, her students were the most important part.

“They helped me critique my work before I sent it,” said Koral. “It was interesting because we critique and talk about their art all day, now they get to talk about mine. It was really hard to grasp when I found out I was selected, but they were so happy for me. We were all so excited that this happened.”

Koral’s attempts to inspire her students to create and express themselves through art aren’t anywhere near done.

“This kind of changed the plot of the story,” said Koral. “I went in to this to show my students that they should put themselves out there. Now it’s like, ‘You were my inspiration to make this and I succeeded. Maybe, now I can be yours’.”

While the St. Petersburg exhibit closed on March 31, the Sarasota exhibit runs until April 14 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bayfront Park, 5 Bayfront Dr., Sarasota. 941-404-5710, embracingourdifferences.org.

