Meet T.C. Carr: Gulfport’s Harmonica Man

“All my absolute firsts in life, whatever you can imagine them to be, were in Gulfport,” said T.C. Carr, Gulfport’s own harmonica man.

He caught his first fish at the pier near the Gulfport Casino. He lost his first fishing net, a gift from his grandfather, after it got stuck on an old refrigerator in Boca Ciega Bay. His first boat, first truck, first arrest, and first joint; all in Gulfport.

These are the kinds of firsts that you would have growing up in 1960s Gulfport.

“It was sort of a redneck fishing village,” T.C. said. “Not like, redneck with a capital R, but it was rough.”

The people in the town, as T.C. tells it, “were a hard-working, hard-drinking, low income, very accepting bunch of salty people.”

T.C. hung out with anyone in town who wasn’t fighting, drinking, fishing, or gambling.

“Misfits and bohemians and nice colorful people that were friendly and had a good time,” he called them.

And That’s Where Another First Happened:

“That’s when I first started listening to the blues,” he said.

He bought his first harmonica in Gulfport and played for the first time on Williams Pier.

“I couldn’t put it down; I played until almost my lips bled,” he said. “It was more a voice, an expression of what needed to come out of me. I needed that, I guess.”

Within six months, he was in his first blues band. They were Pete Butterfly’s All Stars (a riff off Paul Butterfield’s Blues Band) and their first gig was at The Snack Bar.

The Snack Bar is now half of O’Maddy’s downtown. His first boat, truck, and net are long gone, as is much of the fishing culture of Gulfport. The Fill, which was a big plot of sand and grass where his misfits and bohemians used to hang out, is now Town Shores. The net ban decimated the fishing industry in town. T.C.’s redneck fishing village is gone.

“Are things the same? No, not anywhere near it,” T.C. says.

“Sure I like it, I mean, did I like the old one, yeah. I liked it better. The freedom and the closeness with the friends I had here,” he said, “But change is the one constant in life, might as well get used to it.”

A Learned Extrovert

T.C. calls himself a shy person, despite being a career performer. He thinks of the more public side of performing as a skill that he had to learn.

“It was a part of me but it had to grow,” he said.

When he started in music, T.C. hid behind his instrument and sang backup, not wanting the limelight. But his talent was undeniable. Plus, he didn’t have some of the personality traits that other musicians of the time had, like being late, or drunk, or arrested — which made him bookable.

“I kind of fell into being the front man. And as a harmonica player, you better sing if you want to keep working,” he said. “I arise to the occasion, and do it, and love it, and people think I’m good at it, but I always have to work at it. Even before a gig, I think to myself ‘Can I do this again?’ Yeah, I can.”

The Tampa Tribune called T.C. Carr the best harmonica player in the Tampa Bay Area. He’s the second of only two people in 30 years to give an encore performance at the Florida Folk Festival. The man is a master of his craft.

When he plays, he cradles the harmonica in both hands in front of his mouth, the brim of his hat and his sunglasses covering what’s left of his face. He hunches over, crosses his legs, and so casually blows the most delightfully playful trilling of blues through the reeds.

T.C. Carr, Gulfport’s Harmonica Man

Playing the harmonica is hard. If you want to play only one note, you need to focus your breath through only one reed. For chords and harmonies, you blow out the side of your mouth while playing other notes in the middle. You have to learn techniques like overblowing, underblowing, inhaling notes, bending, and vibrato.

“It’s very hard physically, and I love that about it. It takes effort to play,” T.C. said.

“It absolutely has saved my life three or four times. I’ve had severe pneumonia, I drowned, and because my lungs are so strong and because I used the harmonica to rehabilitate myself, I survived. It really has saved my life.”

In 2019, after surviving drowning, pneumonia, and his third heart attack, T.C. told the St. Pete Catalyst “I‘m here for a reason. I don’t know what it is. But I’m looking.”

Four years later, he said “timing will tell me if and when.”

He does know what, however.

“The old cracker that I am, one of the things that bothers me deeply is racism. I want to address that before I die if possible,” he said, adding:

“I would like to be able to heal the world a little bit if I can.”

About Meet…

“Meet…” is a regular feature in The Gabber Newspaper. We hope it helps you get to know your neighbors and feel a little more connected to your community. Do you know someone you think Gulfport should meet? Send their name and contact information to news@thegabber.com.

Read our most recent Meet…