Meet the 2023BranchOUT Scholars

The LGBTQ Resource Center dedicates its time to providing resources and support to LGBTQ community members in Pinellas. Much of this is done through what it calls its four “signature programs.” ArtOUT, ReadOUT, and SpeakOUT are all exhibits, each focusing on a different aspect of LGBTQ culture. The fourth program is BranchOUT, three scholarships awarded by the LBGTQ Resource Center.

What is BranchOUT?

BranchOUT is an annual scholarship awarded by the LGBTQ Resource Center, for LGBTQ students. The scholarship recipients for 2023-24 each receive $2,000 towards their education. Susan Gore, board president for the LGBTQ Resource Center, says she strongly believes in the importance of this scholarship.

“We are looking for not just queer students, but queer leaders,” said Gore.

The scholarship is available each year, and does not have an upper age limit. Students can use it toward any accredited education program, not only a university.

“If you want to be a truck driver, find an accredited program and we can help pay for it,” said Gore.

Who Are This Year’s Scholars?

Bryan Hinkson

Bryan Hinkson is one of the three scholars for 2023. Hinkson graduated from George Mason University in Virginia, where he studied TV and radio broadcasting. He was also inducted into the Suncoast Softball Hall of Fame.

He spends his days as a radio host for the award-winning Big Gay Radio Show, which airs Thursdays from midnight to 3 a.m. on WMNF 88.5 FM. Hinkson is currently a graphic design intern at Cox Media. He will use his scholarship at St. Petersburg College with hopes of working as a full-time graphic designer.

June Parlett Norsworthy

June Parlett Norsworthy is the recipient of the Jackie Mirkin scholarship.

Mirkin was a lesbian activist who lived in Gulfport prior to her death in February 2023. The Resource Center honors Mirkin’s name and work with this scholarship, named in her honor. Norsworthy dedicated more than 50 years of her life to documenting lesbian lives and the art of women forgotten by history.

For 37 years, Norsworthy worked as a photographer and registered nurse. In May 2023, she completed the Digital Photography Certificate Program at St. Petersburg College. In retirement, her goal is to raise awareness of lesbian contributions to art, through photo and video.

Jamie Riley

Jamie Riley is the third scholar. Riley has spent his time working in various fields, from anthropology and public relations, to teaching elementary school in Korea, North Carolina, and Taiwan.

Riley is currently studying for a Master of Divinity in Interfaith Chaplaincy. He is a Chaplain intern at BayCare Hospital, with hopes of becoming, in his own words, “a visibly queer Buddhist hospital chaplain.”

In his free time, Riley performs stand-up comedy at Spitfire Comedy Club in St. Petersburg.