Meet the Candidates for the District 13 Congressional Election

With election season coming back around, Pinellas County residents look to learn more about the candidates up for election. The district stretches from the southern parts of St. Pete Beach up to Tarpon Springs. At 6 p.m. on July 13, the Pinellas Democratic Party hosts a debate between four candidates.

Meet the District 13 Congressional Candidates:

Whitney Fox

Fox’s website describes her as, “A mother who will fight to improve the quality of life for Florida’s 13th district and the American people. Some focuses for her candidacy include protecting women’s reproductive rights and healthcare. Also, she looks to protect Social Security and Medicare, and lower prescription drug costs.

Mark Weinkrantz

Weinkrantz is similar in his approach to women’s reproductive freedoms. Along with this, his website highlights how, “He believes in the American Dream and recognizes the need for compassionate and comprehensive immigration policies that honor America’s legacy as a nation of immigrants.”

Liz Dahan

Dahan also focuses on protecting women’s rights. Her approach towards Social Security and medicare is similar to Fox’s. Also, her website states, “She is passionate about protecting Florida’s natural environment and recognizes that our vulnerability to rising sea levels, hurricanes, and coastal erosion requires bold legislative measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions, investing in renewable energy, and enhancing our natural defenses against climate-related disasters.”

Sabrina Bousbar

Bousbar’s website describes her as a “public servant and commonsense problem solver.” Her goals are to make sure that families and individuals have access to viable “education, healthcare, housing, and jobs that every family needs and deserves.”

