Meet the Candidates for the Madeira Beach Election Season

by Patrick Heinzen

Across Pinellas County, election season is heating up. Meet the candidates running in the upcoming Madeira Beach election season.
It’s election season across Pinellas County. From Madeira Beach to St. Pete Beach, city councils and commissions are preparing to receive new members. The Gabber Newspaper’s election coverage will look at Gulfport, St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach. The Gabber Newspaper would cover South Pasadena elections, but South Pasadena does not have elections in 2024.

Note: The Gabber Newspaper attempted to contact every candidate multiple times. We noted each instance where the candidate failed to respond. 

Madeira Beach Election Season

Incumbent Commissioner David Tagliarini won his unopposed re-election campaign for Madeira Beach District 1.
Madeira Beach sees two qualified candidates, both of them incumbents running unopposed. In District 1, David Tagliarini will continue his service.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Ray Kerr won his unopposed re-election campaign for Madeira Beach District 2.
In District 2, Vice Mayor Ray Kerr says he hopes to make improvements to taxes and roads. He is looking to maintain property taxes for homeowners, as well as look into raising roads to prevent flood damage.

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to Tagliarini multiple times, but did not receive an answer. 

