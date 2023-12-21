Meet the Candidates for the Madeira Beach Election Season

It’s election season across Pinellas County. From Madeira Beach to St. Pete Beach, city councils and commissions are preparing to receive new members. The Gabber Newspaper’s election coverage will look at Gulfport, St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach. The Gabber Newspaper would cover South Pasadena elections, but South Pasadena does not have elections in 2024.

Note: The Gabber Newspaper attempted to contact every candidate multiple times. We noted each instance where the candidate failed to respond.

Madeira Beach Election Season

Madeira Beach sees two qualified candidates, both of them incumbents running unopposed. In District 1, David Tagliarini will continue his service.

In District 2, Vice Mayor Ray Kerr says he hopes to make improvements to taxes and roads. He is looking to maintain property taxes for homeowners, as well as look into raising roads to prevent flood damage.

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to Tagliarini multiple times, but did not receive an answer.

This not the only city in South Pinellas with an election. Read about candidates in St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island.

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.