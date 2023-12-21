Meet the Candidates for the St. Pete Beach Election Season

It’s election season across Pinellas County. From Madeira Beach to St. Pete Beach, city councils and commissions are preparing to receive new members. The Gabber Newspaper’s election coverage will look at Gulfport, St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach. The Gabber Newspaper would cover South Pasadena elections, but South Pasadena does not have elections in 2024.

Note: The Gabber Newspaper attempted to contact every candidate multiple times. We noted each instance where the candidate failed to respond. If a candidate doesn’t have a photo here, it means they did not return our calls and did not have a suitable photo online.

St. Pete Beach Election Season

St. Pete Beach has three candidates who qualified for elections.

Note: Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, four of the five seated commissioners on St. Pete Beach said they would either resign effective Dec. 30 or refuse to comply with new laws about financial disclosures for elected officials. The remaining member of the city commission, Mayor Adrian Petrila, will appoint interim commissioners for all four districts. The appointed commissioners for Districts 1 and 3 will serve until the March 2024 elections. The City of St. Pete Beach will hold special elections in August 2024 for Districts 2 and 4.

District 1

In District 1, Karen Marriott and Lisa Reich qualified.

Karen Marriott

Marriott has lived in Florida for 14 years, all of them in St. Pete Beach. Marriott earned a Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration from Regis College, and an Associates of Arts degree as a physical therapy assistant from St. Petersburg College. Recently, Marriott purchased an old auto-repair garage to turn into a retail store for her business, North Beach Windsurfing. During this process, she learned a lot about permitting and development. If elected, Marriott says she hopes to encourage small-scale development in favor of large development (centered around the big hotels) on St. Pete Beach.

Lisa Reich

Reich has lived in Florida since 1981, but moved to St. Pete Beach in 2020. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University, she pursued a 25-year career in sales, marketing, and management. She has also held a health, life, and annuities insurance license since 1999. Today, she owns a business that provides payroll administration, workers compensation and risk management, employee benefits, and human resource management to small-to-medium-sized businesses. She is also an artist, focusing on a coastal theme with her art. As an active wildlife conservationist, she has spent 12 years working with sea turtle conservation efforts. The Gabber Newspaper reached out multiple times to Reich, but did not receive an answer.

St. Pete Beach Elections: District 3

In District 3, Betty Rzewnicki will run unopposed.

Rzewnicki has lived in Florida for 53 years, with the last 13 of them in St. Pete Beach. She earned a Bachelors of Science in Marine Biology, as well as a Masters in education and educational leadership.

The Gabber Newspaper reached out multiple times to Rzewnicki, but did not receive an answer.

