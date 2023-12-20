Meet the Candidates for the Treasure Island Election Season

It’s election season across Pinellas County. From Madeira Beach to St. Pete Beach, city councils and commissions are preparing to receive new members. The Gabber Newspaper’s election coverage will look at Gulfport, St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach. The Gabber Newspaper would cover South Pasadena elections, but South Pasadena does not have elections in 2024.

Note: The Gabber Newspaper attempted to contact every candidate here multiple times. We noted each instance where the candidate failed to respond. If a candidate doesn’t have a photo here, it means they did not return our calls and did not have a suitable photo online.

Treasure Island Elections: District 4

Richard Harris

Richard Harris has lived on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island for 37 years. As a registered engineer since 1986, he has spent time doing volunteer work for the City, as well as being a part of the planning and zoning board since 2013. He was chairman of the code enforcement board from 2002-2013.

The main issues Harris told The Gabber Newspaper he looks to address are parking and traffic circulation, drainage issues, problems with short-term rentals, and beach re-nourishment. After an unsuccessful campaign in 2020, he hopes to continue his service to the City as a part of the board of commissioners.

Arden Dickey

Arden Dickey has lived in Treasure Island permanently since 2016, but owned property since 2007. He has been a regular visitor to the area since 1978. He earned a Bachelors in Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University in 1985, and a Masters in Business Administration from University of Miami in 1987. From here, Dickey spent almost 50 years as a business executive in the newspaper industry, with time at the Miami Herald, Knight Ridder newspapers, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Since 1992, Dickey has volunteered as the Florida ombudsmen director with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves. This organization seeks to help members of the National Guard and military reserves who are having issues with their civilian employers. If elected, he wants to maintain quality of life for Treasure Island residents. This comes through growth and development, permanent beach re-nourishment, solving parking issues, and using tax dollars efficiently.

Treasure Island Elections: Unopposed Incumbents

Treasure Island has two candidates who are incumbents, and are running unopposed: Mayor Tyler Payne, and District 2 Commissioner John Doctor. The information we present on Payne comes from the City of Treasure Island; Commissioner Doctor’s page on the City’s website is blank.

Tyler Payne

Payne grew up in Treasure Island. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a Bachelor of Arts in religion from University of Florida. Later, he earned his Juris Doctor and Masters in business administration from Stetson University. In July, 2015, Payne passed the Florida Bar exam and became a licensed attorney. In 2018, he ran for an open seat on City Commission, and was reelected in 2020 without opposition.

Payne was elected as mayor for a three-year term in March 2021. Outside of his work as mayor, Payne serves as Corporate Counsel and Executive Vice President for his family business, IcareLabs, an eyeglass manufacturer in Pinellas County. As mayor, he focuses on “common sense and good business practices,” according to his bio on the City of Treasure Island website.

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to Payne and Doctor multiple times, but did not receive an answer.

