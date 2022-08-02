Meet the Gecko Grant Recipients: Sunflower School

This April, the fate of Sunflower Private School in Gulfport was uncertain when the building the school operates out of, Gulfport Presbyterian Church, closed due to a lack of attendance. This summer, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber chose the school as one of three recipients to receive an annual Gecko Grant.

Sunflower hopes to remain the building, and for the time being, they can do so. Sunflower will continue to teach, garden, and play out of the building at 5313 27th. Ave. S., Gulfport. The impact of grant money (and any donations in general) is not lost on the school, who may purchase the building.

Funds raised from Gecko World festivities (namely Gecko Ball, Gecko Crawl, and GeckoFest) will get dispersed after the events conclude in September.

“We think the Sunflower School is an important part of the community,” said GMC board member James Briggs. “We want to help them in continuing on with their mission.”

According to Briggs, the board voted unanimously to select Sunflower School as a grant winner.

The school, run by co-directors Bevin O’Brien and Nicole Riveros, enrolls children entering kindergarten to fifth grade. On any given school day, students grow plants, paint, and walk in a single-file line to Gulfport Beach, where they journal about their marine discoveries.

“We respect what they do for children at Sunflower,” Briggs added.

Meet the other two Gecko Grant recipients, St. Vincent dePaul CARES and Sea Turtle Trackers.