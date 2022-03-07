Meet the Madeira Beach Pioneers

Albert Bertram Archibald and David Sewall Welch transformed the Gulf Beaches at a time when no permanent settlements existed between Pass-a-Grille and Indian Rocks. Long before Madeira Beach’s incorporation in May 1947, their vision shaped that city, as well as Treasure Island and the Redingtons.

Finding Treasure on the Island

A Michigan native, “Bert” Archibald came to St. Petersburg in 1901 at age 16. After working for the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, he operated a produce business downtown. When H. Walter Fuller purchased much of present-day Treasure Island for $800 in 1913, Archibald bought one share. Before 1920, he had established his Coney Island resort on the south end of Johns Pass and acquired most of Fuller’s holdings.

Archibald had big plans for his newly-renamed Treasure Island development by 1921. His greatest challenge involved securing funds to build a bridge so people could get to his island without taking a boat. Archibald began an aggressive marketing campaign and received a permit from Pinellas County in June 1921 to build a causeway connecting Central Avenue to the beach.

If Archibald needed inspiration, he could look to the beaches north and south of Treasure Island. Noel Mitchell’s attempt to develop the north side of Johns Pass between 1914 and 1919 ended before the October 1921 hurricane wiped out what little remained of Mitchell’s Beach. Archibald had no nearby coastal competitors. South of him, his older brother, Ira Graham Archibald, built the first bathhouse with changing rooms on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach by 1919. His brother also played a leading role in helping Sarasota County gain independence from Manatee County in 1921. Ira served as an excellent role model.

However, one entrepreneur stood in the way of Albert Archibald’s plan to build a bridge connecting St. Petersburg’s robust real estate market with his island: Perry Snell. Snell, the developer of North Shore and Snell Isle, wanted to forestall any competition along Pinellas beaches. Snell vigorously opposed the construction of a toll-free causeway. He successfully persuaded voters to deny bonds for Archibald’s project. Treasure Island Causeway would not open until November 1939, more than 15 years after Archibald abandoned his plans for the south side of Johns Pass.

Bridging the Beach

David Sewall Welch came to Florida in 1898 as a teenager after enlisting to serve in the Spanish-American War. The Iowa native joined other troops who fetched fresh water from St. Petersburg’s Mirror Lake for future president Theodore Roosevelt’s Rough Riders in Tampa. During the 1910s, Welch established himself in Florida’s lumber business, first in Ocala and later in Oldsmar.

In the early 1920s, Welch moved his business interests from Oldsmar to lower Pinellas and acquired much of the present-day Redington Beaches, then uninhabited. After selling his Treasure Island holdings, Archibald purchased the lands just south of Welch’s property, covering the area from what is now 140th to 151st Avenues in Madeira Beach.

Aware of Snell’s opposition to development along the Gulf Beaches, Welch found a workaround to connect his and Archibald’s holdings to the mainland. Partnering with developers north of St. Petersburg, Welch lobbied for a successful 1923 countywide road referendum that provided financing for a bridge to the beach. Crews dredged the approaches in 1925-26 for the first toll-free causeway along the Gulf Beaches. On July 4, 1926 – the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – automobile traffic began to cross Welch Causeway. This original span, so narrow that a truck or school bus could not travel across it if another vehicle approached from the opposite direction – stayed in service until 1962.

Archibald and Welch finally had the bridge they sought for many years, but also had much additional work to do. In 1926, the only notable structure in present-day Madeira Beach was Archibald’s wooden bathhouse at the intersection of 150th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. After a fire destroyed that facility, Archibald replaced it with a fancy casino building, new bathhouse, restaurant and store.

Archibald and Welch had grand plans for Madeira Beach by the mid-1920s. A few years later, small beach cottages began to appear along the coastline.