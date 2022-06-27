John Gascot isn’t afraid to be loud, in life and on the canvas.

The St. Petersburg artist grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to the U.S. when he was 12 years old. Today, he exhibits his work all over Pinellas, including at the St. Pete Fairgrounds and the Brenda McMahon Gallery in downtown Gulfport.

His work uses hard lines to create strong people, with ties from his own mother to representation in the LGBTQ+ community. In the McMahon Gallery, his piece “Trans is Beautiful” features a trans woman drinking from a lily pad.

“It’s important for everybody to be able to find themselves in the world,” Gascot said. “Art isn’t just Ruben-esque white ladies frolicking in the woods.”

As the founder of Diversity Arts, a Pinellas nonprofit responsible for the first ever Pinellas Park Pride [Pride in the Village] Gascot has found himself as a leader for LGBTQ+ people in the area.

It’s a role he loves, but didn’t expect as a young gay child in the Caribbean.

“No, I never thought I’d be organizing whole festivals, having people come to me as a mentor; I never thought I’d have the place I have in the community now,” Gascot said.

So, when a mutual friend recently forwarded him an email with the contact of a South Carolina trans woman living in her car and dealing with mental health issues, he felt compelled to step in and find local resources for her.

“I don’t know South Carolina, but I said ‘I can do some research and see what’s available for a woman in a position like that,” Gascot said.

Before becoming a full time painter, Gascot began his nearly 20-year art career in playwriting and performing. For years, he was a makeup artist.

“It’s been a trip,” Gascot laughed. “I went from Pennsylvania to Philly to DC, and now we’re here. Been here eight years.”

In 2004, Gascot sold a few paintings at APA Fine Art Gallery in Milford, Pennsylvania.

He was hooked, but those early days in rural Pennsylvania were not always ideal for a Latin-American gay man.

“There was not much diversity,” Gascot said. “When a person of color came into the gallery, I’d be excited. But then I would think about it, and it’s like ‘that’s not even something I should notice’.”

When he’s not painting, Gascot is the manager of The Studios at 5663 in Pinellas Park. He’s currently exhibiting in the MIZE Gallery, at The Fairgrounds, and at his Pinellas Park gallery. He also has several murals in St. Petersburg.

“I have many influences: pop art, folk art, cubism, Aboriginal art,” Gascot said. “I think my love of color is a staple.”

His next subject? The recent overturning of the United States Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

“I’m horrified and I will be painting about it,” Gascot said.