I don’t know about you, but every now and then I get the feeling that everyone’s watching me. Nothing is what it seems. And, hey, maybe not be able to sleep too well because of those feelings.

When I do, I reach for a Lisa Unger book. Sure, it seems OK while I read in the pool or lounging on the back porch, but at 2 a.m.? Not so much.

When it comes to truly scary movies (think Rosemary’s Baby, the second iteration of The Shining, and any of the Fifty Shades of Grey films), I take a hard pass. But somehow horror novels (anything by Jeff Strand or Grady Hendrix is an immediate “yes, please!”) and their less-graphic cousins are too alluring to ignore.

Lisa Unger’s latest is definitely not horror — not, at least, horror in the same vein as Sick House or How To Sell a Haunted House — but it’s definitely not not scary, if you follow. With The New Couple in 5B, Unger’s struck a balance between her Last Girl Ghosted (abjectly terrifying, especially if you’re a woman) and Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six (terrifying, but not abjectly so).

Meet the New Couple in 5B

Unger, a Pinellas writer, brings readers to a tiny apartment in Manhattan where Rosie and Chad Lowan have inherited Chad’s uncle’s apartment. The apartment’s way beyond what they could afford on their own, and for Rosie, a novelist who struggles with mental health, a godsend.

At least at first. Sure, a doorman makes for a comforting safety feature. But… why is he there all the time? Also, yes, it’s lovely to have an intercom to reach out to him with any needs, but… it sort of feels as though it’s always listening. It’s like Alexa, but, as the novel progresses, we realize it’s more like Alexa with intent.

Chad — all I’ll say is he lives up to the name, and more — is away a lot, so Rosie spends a lot of time in the apartment alone. Well, not alone, not exactly… but the point is, she has time to work on her next book which so happens to be about all the grotesque murders that have happened in the building throughout the years. It’s perhaps not the ideal headspace for a woman who has a history of hallucinations.

No Spoilers Here

Writing more than this will spoil the rest of this delicious book. Suffice to say, things are not as they seem and all too much as they seem. Unger has once again crafted a story that isn’t so horrific wimps like me won’t read it, but terrifying enough that, at some points, I did consider putting the book in the freezer.

Read The New Couple in 5B

The Gabber Newspaper is a small, locally owned business, so while we understand it’s easy to order The New Couple in 5B from Amazon, we understand that getting it from someplace like Tombolo means more to the women who own Tombolo than it does Jeff Bezos.

