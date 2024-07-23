Meet the Pinellas County Election Candidates at Leaders Breakfast

Each year, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber hosts their Honoring Community Leaders Breakfast. This year, they’re mixing this tradition with a meet-and-greet for candidates in upcoming Pinellas County elections. On Aug. 9, attendees, county leaders, and candidates will meet at the Marriot Suites Sand Key Clearwater Beach. The event begins at 8 a.m., with the breakfast, and Community Hero Award ceremony at 9 a.m.

Who Could Be at the Leaders Breakfast?

The meet-and-greet doesn’t focus on a specific election. All candidates in all Pinellas County elections are invited. This includes partisan contests such as the race for U.S. Senator, District 13 and 14 Representatives, District 21 State Senator, and District 3 Board of County Commissioners. There are also a variety of universal and non-partisan elections. This includes the Supervisor of Elections, two circuit judges in the 6th circuit, and School Board members for Districts 1, 4, and 5.

Municipal elections will be highlighted throughout this meet-and-greet. The Council member seat 2 in Oldsmar sees a race between Sean Swauger and Valerie Tatarzewski. In St. Pete Beach, the District 2 Commissioner race is between Nick Filtz and Lisa Robinson. St. Petersburg sees a District 3 Council member race between Pete Bland, Nick Carey, Mike Harting, Juan Lopez, and Barry Rubin. St. Petersburg also sees an election for the District 7 Council member between Donald Bowens Jr., Eritha Cainion, Treva Davis, Corey Givens Jr., Wengay “Newt” Newton, and Dan Soronen. Last, but not least, Tarpon Springs sees a race for the Commissioner Seat 2 between Frank DiDonato and Chris Hrabovsky.

