Meet the Police Officer Who Owns Gulfport Cigar Company

Are you looking for somewhere to smoke a cigar in the company of other cigar lovers? The Gulfport Cigar Company recently changed ownership to Rob Burkhart. Burkhart is a Detective Sergeant with the Gulfport Police Department, and a cigar lover in his own right. He bought the shop and lounge on Dec. 1, 2023, and runs it seven days a week after he is done with his police work for the day.

“I’ve been a customer since the shop opened up four-and-a-half years ago,” said Burkhart. “I had thought about opening a shop here in the past, but I wasn’t close enough to retirement. When Mike [the previous owner] was thinking about closing it, he asked if I was interested. I just needed approval from my wife and the Chief before I bought it.”

Gulfport Cigar Company

Burkhart changed the name from Gulfport Cigars to Gulfport Cigar Company after an issue with logging in to the previous social media accounts for the shop. From there, he made it his goal to make a space in Gulfport for cigar lovers and newcomers alike.

To many, cigar culture may be challenging. Whether it be the stigma that surrounds the hobby, or the variety of options they have, getting into cigar smoking can be daunting. This is something that Burkhart wants to change.

“I want to give people the ability to learn about cigars in a safe place,” said Burkhart. “There’s cigar store etiquette that we can teach. It isn’t about politics or beliefs, it’s about cigars.”

Gulfport Cigar Company, 2901 Beach Blvd. S. #102, Gulfport.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.