Meet These Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Cookie! Cookie! Cookie! We love curvy gals, and this 13-year-old beauty embraces hers. She’s lived enough to know her own mind, and also when she’s reached her limit. Her foster parents have said she’s loving and talkative. She’s not a huge dog fan, so she’d do best in a cat-only home. Come meet her at the shelter and see if you can win over Cookie Monster.

Huckleberry Hound OK, so he’s not technically a hound, but Little Huck has plenty of character. He’s slow to warm up, but once he does, he wants to get picked up and loved. The only time he doesn’t want love is nap time; that’s his time to rest and recharge! Also, he sneezes when he’s nervous, which, honestly, is adorable. Huck’s currently staying with a foster family, so please make an appointment to meet him.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Pete. Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566; friendsofstrays.org.