Meet Tom Nicholls: Gulfport’s 2023 Gulfportian of the Year

With the start of a new year, The Gabber Newspaper looks backwards to what made Gulfport great in 2023. While the city as a community works together to make things great, we’d like to recognize one member of the community who continues to contribute to Gulfport.

This year’s Gulfportian of the Year is Tom Nicholls — and his staff.

The 2023 Gulfportian of the Year

Nicholls is the City’s Public Works director. He had a hand in nearly all of the major improvements to Gulfport in 2023. From stormwater cleanup to trash collection, Nicholls’ work for the City cannot go unnoticed — or uncelebrated.

“None of what I do would be possible without my amazing staff,” said Nicholls. “They’re a group that just gets it. They make me look good.”

Nicholls has worked with the City for seven years, six of them as the public works director. His first year he was the public works superintendent.

“We have a very tight knit and engaged community,” said Nicholls. “People will call me directly with issues. They think they’re bothering me, but I love it. We need to know about these issues so we can solve them, or educate the public on why things are the way they are.”

Congrats Tom Nicholls!

Check out who The Gabber Newspaper crowned Gulfportian of the Year in previous years.

Nicholls’ Gratitude

Additionally, Nicholls expressed excitement for the future of Gulfport and all of the work he has laid out for him.

“We’ve got quite a few projects underway,” said Nicholls. “We’re doing sewer repairs, a vulnerability assessment to make the city more durable, 49th Street Safety improvements, the new senior center, and improvements to 58th Street.”

Overall, Nicholls is thankful for the City and the way he is able to operate.

“There is very little bureaucracy when it comes to my job,” said Nicholls. “You gotta love small government.”

Nicholls believes that his role in the city goes beyond something he has to do, and is more something he wants to do.

“I have so much fun doing what I do,” said Nicholls. “I look forward to coming in to work every day.”

How Do We Choose?

How do we choose the Gulfportian of the Year? At the end of each year, we look to the members of the community who dedicated their time to serve the city in various ways. This can be everyone from residents, business owners, City employees, and whoever has been good to Gulfport. Through careful consideration, we decided that Nicholls and his Public Works team best represents the spirit of Gulfportian of the Year. His service to the city and to the community does not go unnoticed or unappreciated. One of our contributors didn’t know Nicholls by name but said “whoever was responsible for the pickleball courts” should get the honor.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.