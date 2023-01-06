Queen of Naps Sure, it’s the first week of the year, and everyone’s resolved to move more, but — stay with us here — what if you made a resolution to take more time for self-care, including naps? Then you have to meet Queen Olivia, because this 9-year-old gal is into that sort of self-care, too (she’s kinda had a rough life). She’s sweet, says her foster family, and she loves to nap in the sun. She’s not all naps, though — she wants to be with her humans when they’re out for a stroll. She’s not averse to toys, but really, that’s just to work up the energy for more naps. Think she’s right for your family? Set up a meet and greet with Friends of Strays. friendsofstrays.org/adopt
Meet Your New Naptime Pal at Friends of Strays
