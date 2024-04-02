Meet Your St. Pete Beach City Manager Candidates

Under a City Manager form of government, the City Manager is the main administrator in the City. In Gulfport, City Manager Jim O’Reilly oversees all of the different City departments. In St. Pete Beach, Wayne Saunders, the interim City Manager does the same.

Despite this, an interim City Manager can’t govern forever, meaning that the City is looking for a long-term person to fill the role. The City narrowed the choices down to five candidates.

Meet St. Pete Beach’s City Manager Candidates

The five candidates for the St. Pete Beach City Manager are Glenn Adams, Jim Harriet, Kevin Cooper, Michael Maxwell, and Fran Robustelli.

Adams retired from the military, and has experience as a chief of staff at White Sands Missile Range. Harriet worked in Capital Improvement projects in Sarasota County.

Evidently, Cooper worked previously as a City Manager and in planning and community development. Maxwell is the former chief innovation officer in Clearwater. Lastly, Robustelli managed cities around California in the past.

Public Meet and Greet with Candidates

The City of St. Pete Beach invites the community to meet the five candidates.

On April 11, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the community center ballroom, the community can meet and ask questions with the St. Pete Beach City Manager candidates. Although attendance is encouraged, opportunities to meet directly with the candidates are limited by time.

The City will continue to discuss the future of the City Manager position in the coming St. Pete Beach City Commission meetings.

St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org.

