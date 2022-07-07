Men Caught Trying to Steal US Flag from Williams Pier in Gulfport

closeup of a United States flag
An American flag was taken but returned to the Williams Pier in Gulfport.
Mike Sunnucks

Two men were caught trying to take the U.S. flag from Williams Pier in Gulfport on June 24, according to the Gulfport Police Department. According to GPD, a City worker spotted men taking the flag from the end of the pier; the men tried to hide the flag.

Police contacted Jason Clymer, 45, at the scene who admitted taking the flag and then putting it back when he realized someone called the cops.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Clymer told officers that “he claimed to have felt inspired by the USA and had the idea to wash the American flag.”

GPD issued has trespassed Clymer from Williams Pier. 

