Mid-Pinellas Real Estate Prices of Yesteryear

A number of stories in this publication and elsewhere over the past couple of years have highlighted how real estate prices have soared in the Tampa Bay region, and in this corner of Pinellas County, to almost insane levels. Residents in Gulfport and elsewhere have lamented about how they are being priced out of their own homes due to rent increases or landlords selling their homes to take advantage of the current market.

As is often the case, people of a certain age grow nostalgic when thinking of what various items cost in years gone by, whether it be gasoline at the pump or eggs and milk at the grocery store. Housing prices are no different.

One day recently, the staff of The Gabber had a discussion about how interesting it might be to compile a short listing of such real estate transactions of yesteryear. With that in mind, I sought out a few friends on a recent Sunday at my home church in Pinellas Park. Without revealing names or specific addresses to maintain their privacy, here is what I found.

A 92-year-old man and his wife reside on the causeway between Central Avenue and Treasure Island. He purchased their home, which sits directly on the water, in 1979 for $82,000. It’s still in good condition and mostly as it was when he bought it, while neighbors on both sides have torn down the previous structures and erected McMansions.

But they are content with what they have.

“We get calls every day from people asking if we want to sell,” he said with a laugh.

Another gentleman whose 90th birthday is coming up soon lives in a home on 49th Street; he and his late wife moved into it 67 years ago. He paid $12,000 for it. It’s been renovated slightly, with some additions since then, but he noted that, even if he spent as much on improvements as he did on the original home it would fetch more than 10 times that total amount today. But he isn’t moving, either.

Another man said that his father, who passed away last December at 97, started his business in 1948 on 38th Avenue about a block west of 49th Street. He purchased a ¾-acre lot in that spot for the princely sum of $1,500. That same property sold last year for $300,000.

The property owner’s son told me that a house in the neighborhood behind the lot – the house he grew up in – was bought in 1963 for $32,000. That man’s son lives there now.

A slightly more recent transaction, a little farther north in Pinellas Park, took place in 1992 when a young couple paid $52,000 for a home built in 1960 on a dead-end street. They still live there, and have raised two children nearly to adulthood in that home.

Next door sits the oldest house on the street, built in the 1950s, that recently sold for $340,000 – despite having virtually no updates over the years except for roof and air conditioning repairs.

What do these examples tell us? Aside from the obvious fact that times have indeed changed, they serve as proof that for every person who jumps at the chance to squeeze every potential dollar out of his or her property while the market is blazing, there are others who will be content to just stay in the place they have made their home for decades without worrying about where they will go next.