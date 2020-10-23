Midge Wayland is Fabulous at 100 

She drove to her own centenarian birthday event, but missed the fire department’s celebratory drive by because she was primping for her drive-thru party on Monday, October 19 at the First United Methodist Church of Gulfport.

Marjorie “Midge” Wayland is a force to be reckoned with. It’s her world and we’re all just living in it.

Born on October 21,1920, Midge met her future husband a mere 12 years later. The day she met him Midge went home and told her mother, “That’s the man I’m going to marry.”

Eight years later, at 20, Midge married Clarence “Bud” Wayland, and the love birds were together for 61 years until he passed in 2001.

While Bud served in World War II as an Airman, Midge worked on base at Air Force Supply.

After Bud returned from the war, they eventually welcomed their son, Donald. During Donald’s high school years in Pennsylvania, Midge worked at his school in order to keep the same schedule.

Midge credits her long life and vibrancy to being an ardent walker – and to God.

“I believe God is the reason for me still being here,” she said Monday.

In 2006 and 2007 (at ages 86 and 87), Midge won her age group in a 5K. She was number one in the state of Florida and number two in the nation for her group in the 5K category.

Besides walking and attending church, Midge was an active artist. Art was her passion for more than 40 years. Midge never sold her paintings – her home is her personal art gallery.

Midge, who lives at Town Shores, spends her days enjoying Gulfport’s eclectic community, attending church and even dating, although she admits that 75-year-olds are just a little too young for her.

Happy 100th birthday, Midge!