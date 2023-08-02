Mike Zamparelli Gets His Yellow Helmet

The St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting on July 25 opened with the Firefighters’ Yellow Helmet Ceremony. St. Pete Beach Fire Chief Jim Kilpatrick began by introducing firefighter Mike Zamparelli.

Yellow Helmet Ceremony

Kilpatrick explained “typically, we do these in house, but we’re trying to do it in a more special way. This is the Yellow Helmet Ceremony that represents a firefighter moving through his first year of probation and becoming a full-fledged firefighter at the end of that year.”

The Yellow Helmet Ceremony symbolizes the help the new firefighter gets from his fellow firefighters “through testing and training and all the trials and tribulations,” the chief said.

“Typically, nobody touches our safety equipment, but tonight I had everybody touch Mike’s yellow helmet, symbolizing the help that Mike has received in his first year of training.”

“The next time we touch Mike’s helmet is when he retires and we all sign it,” said Kilpatrick. “The final person I want to touch Mike’s helmet tonight is his father, Chief Zamparelli.”

Zamparelli stepped up and explained that he was a retired District Chief of St. Petersburg.

“I was never a paramedic,” he said simply. “My son has surpassed me.” He patted the helmet and passed it to his son.

