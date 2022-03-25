Million-dollar Property Burns in St. Petersburg

A fire swept through a historic property in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
A fire swept through a vacant St. Petersburg home early Wednesday morning. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the fire, at 1232 3rd St. N., at 5:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a “heavy fire” in the front of residential building that dates back to the 1900s, according to the fire department. Zillow lists the property as built in 1902 and worth more than $1 million.

The fire department said the 2,617-square-foot house, divided into different apartment units, was vacant.

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

