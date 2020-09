Some dogs were just born with the magic of Disney in their veins and Minnie is no different. She is fun, exciting, sweet,and would love to love you. Though a senior, she is not ready to slow down yet. Who would like to adventure with her through her golden years? Minnie is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Online applications at friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

Friends of Strays is located at 2911 47th Ave. N.

Email info@friendsofstrays.org or call 727-522-6566.