Miracle by the Bay Provides Disability Resources

Matthew Walker is 25 years old and living with cerebral palsy. He’s also the face and executive director of Miracle by the Bay, a Madeira Beach-based organization that connects people with disabilities to the resources they need.

“Miracle By The Bay was designed to focus on showcasing all of the services and providers as well as charitable organizations within our area that are designed to serve individuals with various disabilities,” the organization’s website states.

Walker started MBTB in 2018 to aid families of special needs people with resources they may not know about. Aid for the special needs community is often difficult to access, so Walker’s organization aims to streamline the process and provide a safe space.

They also host events that celebrate the community and those with disabilities, such as ROC the barriers with Miracle By The Bay and special needs field days.

Walker’s approach combines knowledge of the community through his personal experiences and sponsorships with local organizations and the city. Miracle by the Bay often works with the City of Madeira Beach, and Madeira Beach Recreation. Each year MBTB pairs with Care Enrichment Center and Metropolitan Ministries to provide pre-packaged meals to the gulf beaches community.

“Without community support we couldn’t do what we do for everybody,” Walker said on a video on his website.