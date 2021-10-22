Miracle by the Bay Seeks Food Donations

A photo of three brown bags filled with groceries.
Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey. 

Largo-based community service organization Miracle by the Bay is accepting non-perishable food donations starting Monday, October 25 to be distributed to those in need at Thanksgiving. 

The community service group specializes in serving special needs youth and adults, and provides Thanksgiving food distribution efforts annually. 

This year, the organization is facing a hurdle after its partner, Feeding Tampa Bay, received notice of a grant loss for 2021. 

“As a result of Covid-19, we were notified that feeding Tampa Bay was given a specialized grant to cover all food distributions of all community agency partners,” Miracle by the Bay released in an email. “Unfortunately, that has expired.” 

Want to donate but not sure on the details?

Donate Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Miracle By the Bay’s office, 2200 Tall Pines Dr. Suite 124, Largo. 

Here are some suggestions for what they need:

Peanut butter 

Jelly 

Canned soups

Pasta

Spaghetti sauce

Spam

Rice

Beans

Canned tomatoes or tomato paste

Pudding snacks

Cooking oil

Cereal

Canned vegetables 

Crackers

100% fruit juice

Toiletry items:

Laundry detergent 

Body wash

Hand soap 

Hand sanitizer / disinfectant wipes

Toothpaste 

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Contact Matthew Walker, Miracle by the Bay Director of Operations, at 727-412-4292 or email matthew@miraclebythebay.org.

 

 

