Miracle by the Bay Seeks Food Donations

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey.
Largo-based community service organization Miracle by the Bay is accepting non-perishable food donations starting Monday, October 25 to be distributed to those in need at Thanksgiving.
The community service group specializes in serving special needs youth and adults, and provides Thanksgiving food distribution efforts annually.
This year, the organization is facing a hurdle after its partner, Feeding Tampa Bay, received notice of a grant loss for 2021.
“As a result of Covid-19, we were notified that feeding Tampa Bay was given a specialized grant to cover all food distributions of all community agency partners,” Miracle by the Bay released in an email. “Unfortunately, that has expired.”
Want to donate but not sure on the details?
Donate Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Miracle By the Bay’s office, 2200 Tall Pines Dr. Suite 124, Largo.
Here are some suggestions for what they need:
Peanut butter
Jelly
Canned soups
Pasta
Spaghetti sauce
Spam
Rice
Beans
Canned tomatoes or tomato paste
Pudding snacks
Cooking oil
Cereal
Canned vegetables
Crackers
100% fruit juice
Toiletry items:
Laundry detergent
Body wash
Hand soap
Hand sanitizer / disinfectant wipes
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Deodorant