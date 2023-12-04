‘Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play’ at freeFall

There’s no better time to believe in miracles than during the season of Christmas. And what better show to enjoy this time of year than Miracle on 34th Street, in which characters explain that “faith is believing in things when common sense says not to”?

FreeFall Theatre Company presents Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play, an adaption from the 1947 Lux Radio broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith. The broadcast was itself based on the movie from that same year.

This show features a parade of tunes (original lyrics, music, and arrangements by Jon Lorenz), and jazzy or unique renditions of popular holiday songs. This cast expertly handles those songs under the musical direction of Michael Raabe, who also is the radio play’s pianist. I could listen to a whole CD of their rich tones and lush harmonies.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

The cozy set is a feast for the eyes with dark woods, a lit tree, and soft, mood-enhancing lighting. There are six clocks showing the time at locations around the world (and they’re all running!), several standing microphones, and an “on air” sign set the tone for the radio broadcast with its live audience — we, the playgoers. The backdrop is a huge paned window that shows scenes throughout the show. The New York street, with huge flakes hitting the window, was my favorite. It made me want to don a wool cap and mittens and join the festive scene.

The story that the seven radio players tell is a familiar one that never grows old. Single mom Doris (Hillary Scales-Lewis), who works for Macy’s, needs a last-minute replacement for the inebriated Santa for the store’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade.

Luck has it that Doris finds the perfect Santa, but his insistence that he is Kris Kringle causes the practical, doubting Doris concern. It all leads to a court trial and a heart-warming conclusion for Doris and her daughter — right in time for a Christmas miracle.

Check out all things merry this holiday season with our Gulfport and Beaches Holiday Guide.

The Seven Radio Players

The seven players — Larry Alexander, Jonathan Harrison, Joe D. Lauck, Michael Raabe, Julia Rifino, Hilary Scales-Lewis and Mya Simpkins — dive into numerous roles. With no less than 30 songs, they cleverly remade holiday tunes with show-appropriate lyrics ranging from snappy jingles for Tupperware (“grab your Tupperware and use your burping seal”) and a rhythmic “Diamonds of Lux.”

Scales-Lewis and Harrison make a nice pairing, as do Doris and her beau, Fred. Grade-schooler Simpkins handles Doris’ daughter Susan with a perfect blend of precociousness, sweetness, and wonder when she sings “I can see the world in a snowflake.”

“I think Fred can do great things if he applies himself,” Susan says.

Lauck has a gentle, kindly demeanor for his Kris Kringle role. Meanwhile, Alexander and Rifino are the Swiss Army knives of the show. They handle multiple roles with distinctive accents, swift accessory changes, and lots of pizazz.

Raabe as pianist and narrator keeps a swift pace to the show, a wonderful, entertaining way to get into the spirit of the season.

See Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

freeFall Theatre Company, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Through Dec. 24. Wed.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 & 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25-$45. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.