Missing Boater’s Body Found in Boca Ciega Bay

A 28-year-old man was killed after being thrown from his boat and hitting his head on a pylon in the water in Boca Ciega Bay, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO recovered Christman’s body on Aug. 21 at 6 a.m., approximately 30 feet from the shoreline in Boca Ciega Bay and 50 feet from his 13-foot Carolina skiff.

The search for Christman began Aug. 20 after his family and friends reported him missing after he left his home in his boat Aug. 19.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine Christman struck a pylon in the water and was thrown from the vessel, likely striking his head on the pylon,” PCSO said in a statement on the fatality. Police said Christman was not wearing a life preserver.

The kill switch on the boat was not connected to Christman “and the boat remained in gear at the shoreline until it ran out of gas,” according to PCSO.

Police continue to investigate the death of the St. Pete Beach man, who was an avid boater.

Christman’s friends have arranged a celebration of life on Thurs., Aug. 25 at the Toasted Monkey on St. Pete Beach. The celebration of life runs from 6-10 p.m.