Authorities Seek Missing St. Petersburg Girl

by Monroe Roark

missing child Nyla Seth
Photos of a missing St. Petersburg girl, Nyla Seth. Authorities need the public’s help to find her and bring her home.
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The search continues for a 13-year-old child, missing for one week from her St. Petersburg home

Nyla Seth disappeared April 14, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Police believe she could now be in the Tampa area.

The bulletin describes the missing St. Petersburg girl as 5 feet, 3 inches in height. She weighs 90 pounds. She is of Asian descent, and has red hair and brown eyes.

The Ring’s Neighbors app will feature Seth to increase awareness and help bring her home. This will reach millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

Officials urge anyone with additional information on the missing St. Petersburg girl’s whereabouts to come forward to help bring her home safely.

Anyone with information about Nyla or her disappearance should contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, 2021 saw more than 330,000 instances of missing children.

Read South Pinellas news, published daily on thegabber.com. Find more information about missing children in Florida at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing and Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.

by Monroe Roark

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper