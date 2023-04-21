The search continues for a 13-year-old child, missing for one week from her St. Petersburg home

Nyla Seth disappeared April 14, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Police believe she could now be in the Tampa area.

The bulletin describes the missing St. Petersburg girl as 5 feet, 3 inches in height. She weighs 90 pounds. She is of Asian descent, and has red hair and brown eyes.

The Ring’s Neighbors app will feature Seth to increase awareness and help bring her home. This will reach millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

Officials urge anyone with additional information on the missing St. Petersburg girl’s whereabouts to come forward to help bring her home safely.

Anyone with information about Nyla or her disappearance should contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, 2021 saw more than 330,000 instances of missing children.

Read South Pinellas news, published daily on thegabber.com. Find more information about missing children in Florida at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing and Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.