A missing woman’s body was discovered Monday in Boca Ciega Bay, near the Pinellas Bayway.

St. Petersburg police reported the discovery of Arlete Desousa, 70, after the woman went missing from the area Sunday, June 12. Desousa lived near the Bayway and her June 12 disappearance launched land and air searches.

“Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, a passerby spotted a body in the water near Osprey Drive South and dialed 911. A rescue team responded to the area and recovered the body,” SPPD said in a statement.

The woman’s death is still being investigated, but police said there were no preliminary indications of foul play.

The body has been turned over to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.



