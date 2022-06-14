Missing Woman’s Body Found in Boca Ciega Bay near Bayway Bridge

by

A photo of a shining police SUV parked outside of a building.
St. Petersburg Police found the body of a missing woman in Boca Ciega Bay.
St. Petersburg Police Department

A missing woman’s body was discovered Monday in Boca Ciega Bay, near the Pinellas Bayway.

St. Petersburg police reported the discovery of Arlete Desousa, 70, after the woman went missing from the area Sunday, June 12. Desousa lived near the Bayway and her June 12 disappearance launched land and air searches.

“Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, a passerby spotted a body in the water near Osprey Drive South and dialed 911. A rescue team responded to the area and recovered the body,” SPPD said in a statement.

The woman’s death is still being investigated, but police said there were no preliminary indications of foul play.

The body has been turned over to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!