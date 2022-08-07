The Gulfport Merchants Chamber is growing, and after interviewing a handful of candidates, the organization hired its first full-time employee as operations director: Missy Helmbold.

Her position is a first for the GMC, but Helmbold’s a familiar face around Gulfport. Helmbold worked as the part-time operations manager role until moving into the full-time role.

“After a thorough search and interviewing three outstanding candidates, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Missy in this new position. Her experience with us this far will make for a smooth transition and we’re proud to have Missy out front as the public face of the GMC,” said GMC President Barbara Banno.

Her new role will involve overseeing day-to-day operations for the GMC, managing markets (she previously ran the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market), increasing membership, and engaging with businesses and the public.

She will also serve as the face of the chamber.

“I get to be a part of what makes this city so wonderful! I love having the ability to work with members and the community,” Helmbold said.

Helmbold is a Gulfport resident and mother of two. She began working for the chamber in late 2020.

“There is something so special about Gulfport that draws us all in. I, like many others, found my way to Gulfport and completely fell in love,” she said.