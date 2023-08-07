Mohammed al-Fassi: Sheikh Up in South Pasadena

In May 1982, Helen Addison — the chair of South Pasadena’s Beautification Committee — sought funds from someone living in South Florida for City park improvements. Forty years ago, a graduate of Boca Ciega High School received a scholarship.

A sheikh known as the “six-billion dollar man” connected these events.

At a time when the words “weird” and “Florida” rarely appeared next to each other in the same sentence, South Pasadena had a “weird Florida” moment during the summer of 1982.

Seeking City Beautiful

Addison heard that Sheikh Mohammed al-Fassi, a native of Morocco connected to the Saudi Royal family by his sister’s marriage, had recently awarded $15,000 to Golden Beach in Miami-Dade County for a beautification program. She wrote to him seeking funds to improve parks and acquire new green space in South Pasadena.

In one of the more bizarre moments of Pinellas County history, South Pasadena hit the jackpot with national media attention three months later. The event centered around an incredibly wealthy and outlandish man.

Vows Without Poverty

Al-Fassi and his family moved to Saudi Arabia as a child. After his sister married into the House of Saud, Mohammed al-Fassi began to use the honorifics “sheikh” or “prince” in front of his name. Along with the title came money. Royal connections made al-Fassi a billionaire by the time he went to London to study English in the mid-1970s.

While there, al-Fassi encountered an Italian teenager named Dena who had moved to England. She worked in a store that he visited. They married in a civil ceremony in Los Angeles. Al-Fassi purchased a 38-room Italian-style mansion on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills in April 1978. As they started to raise a family, his design choices soon raised a lot of tempers with his neighbors.

Al-Fassi hired crews to paint the ornate, white 1917 vintage mansion pea green. Workers also painted certain provocative areas of the nude statues surrounding the home in bright colors to accentuate their anatomy. Gawkers soon caused traffic jams as locals came to know the mansion as “dirty Disneyland.”

Best remembered for the interior shots that became part of Steve Martin’s 1979 movie The Jerk, the mansion suffered irreparable damage in a fire on January 1, 1980. By that time, Sheikh al-Fassi had abandoned Dena and moved to Hollywood, Florida. He took their kids and two other wives. Renting the top floor of the Diplomat Hotel, they ran up bills of more than $15,000 per day.

Sharing the Wealth

Dena filed for divorce in January 1982. She demanded a $3-billion settlement, half of al-Fassi’s estate. The sheikh responded by purchasing land on Miami Beach’s Star Island to build a new mansion along Biscayne Bay. He bought one of their children a Porsche and Shetland pony for his fourth birthday.

By June, al-Fassi began a campaign of gifting funds to many communities throughout the United States. Learning he gave money to Golden Beach on May 20, 1982, Addison wrote to him. After reading her letter, an al-Fassi representative contacted Vice Mayor Arno Liebman in South Pasadena. Liebman traveled to Broward County to meet with one of the sheikh’s advisors.

Negotiations took place. In exchange for an official invitation from the city, the sheikh pledged to give South Pasadena money. Additional terms soon followed. These included the naming of an “Sheikh Mohammed Al-Fassi Day” in the city, a street and room in city hall named in his honor, a key to the city, plaques recognizing him, and other considerations.

By mid-June 1982, residents were abuzz as word of a possible visit spread. Meanwhile, the sheikh ran into problems with unpaid bills and bounced checks. When al-Fassi repeatedly missed payments on a $1.5 million hotel bill for the Diplomat, some of the same police he had hired as off-duty bodyguards came to his suite to detain him. Free on $1,000 bond, he paid the bill and later sued the Hollywood Police Department for $1 trillion, claiming false arrest.

On Aug. 17, Mayor Thomas Ravelli announced that al-Fassi would visit South Pasadena on Aug. 23.

A Grand Arrival

The sheikh, his family, and his retinue chartered an Air Florida jet. They stopped at Key West and Tallahassee on the same day to give money at those locations. When the plane landed at Tampa International Airport, South Pasadena officials had six Cadillac limousines and a Rolls Royce waiting for al-Fassi on the tarmac. Three Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office cruisers sat at the end of the red carpet to escort al-Fassi across Tampa Bay.

Although al-Fassi planned to stay in the area for only a few hours, aides unloaded 12 suitcases for his visit. Al-Fassi’s entourage included another of his wives, Miami’s vice mayor, and two other notable passengers. Russell Means, an Oglala Lakota who was a leader of the American Indian Movement at the time, made the journey, as did Muhammad Ali. Retired from boxing, Ali explored business partnerships with al-Fassi.

A Big Day

Crowds surrounded South Pasadena’s city hall. Mayor Ravelli issued a proclamation to celebrate “Al-Fassi Day” and gave the sheikh multiple plaques and an honorary key to the city. Claiming the “love is enough,” al-Fassi promised the city $20,000, half for beautification and half for youth programs.

Al-Fassi said that he might donate more money to purchase additional parkland near the Corey Causeway. Muhammad Ali kissed babies, posed for pictures, and captured much of the audience’s attention. As the limousines left for the airport, a City fire truck provided a water spout tribute.

Al-Fassi later reimbursed the City for most costs related to the event. In the end, the City of South Pasadena paid less than $17 for the $20,000 in funds and priceless publicity it received on August 23, 1982.

Big Questions

Spirited discussions occurred during a Sept. 7 commission meeting. Commissioner Fred Held Jr. debated with the mayor and other commissioners. He believed that accepting the money might compromise South Pasadena by making the City beholden to the Saudi government.

Residents also shared their opinions during this crowded meeting. More than a few wondered why the “richest” city in the county needed money from al-Fassi. Others questioned the need for “youth programs” in a city that had a median age of 71.

In the 1980 census, 67% of South Pasadena’s residents were 65 or older. Fewer than 120 people under the age of 18 lived within City limits. Before the meeting ended, the commission voted to keep al-Fassi’s donation.

Debates continued on how to spend the money. Some wanted dollars for youth sports, while others said it made better sense to fund programs for senior citizens, not seniors in high school. On Oct. 12, commissioners settled the matter by designating the $10,000 set aside for youth programs to create the “South Pasadena Scholarship Fund.” Recipients had to live in the city for the previous four years to qualify.

With al-Fassi’s unfulfilled pledge of giving additional money a distant memory, city leaders decided not to name the scholarship in his honor.

Big Problems

By the fall of 1982, al-Fassi faced other challenges. He and Russell Means had a bitter parting of ways in September. A Virginia-based business venture with Ali failed to materialize. Al-Fassi soon defied a judge’s order, fleeing from the country with his children as the bitter divorce battle with Dena continued. Florida authorities issued an arrest warrant for him.

Before the end of the year, burglars broke into his unfinished complex on Star Island. Originally slated to include a mosque, ice skating rink, computerized waterfalls, underground bomb shelter, and a bowling alley, thieves had gutted fancy marble fixtures and gold plumbing from the mansion in late November.

Closer to home, officials in South Pasadena had a different type of problem. Although they had announced the first annual scholarship funded by al-Fassi’s gift in early 1983, only four people applied. Extending the application period did not expand the pool. Few high school students met eligibility requirements.

After a month’s delay, Adam Plutchok, a graduate of Boca Ciega High School, became the first scholarship recipient on July 19, 1983.

“Sheikh Downs”

As Plutchok celebrated, al-Fassi’s situation deteriorated. In mid-1983, a judge awarded Dena nearly $85 million in one of the largest court-ordered divorce settlements of that time. Miami Beach City officials allocated $45,000 to raze what remained of al-Fassi’s unbuilt Star Island mansion in September.

After al-Fassi returned to the U.S., three Miami-area police officers and a private detective showed up at a home he rented in Kissimmee in February 1990, brandishing pistols and a sawed-off shotgun and demanding back pay. In October 1991, while al-Fassi lived in Egypt and planned to travel to Mexico, authorities detained him and brought him to Saudi Arabia, where officials incarcerated him for a period of time.

By the time al-Fassi passed away in Egypt in December 2002, the one-time billionaire had lost most of his riches.

Mohammed al-Fassi Gifts that Kept Giving

Al-Fassi’s donations to South Pasadena 41 years ago may seem like ancient history, but their dividends continue to benefit the city.

Park beautification efforts have flourished long after Addison wrote her letter and the City spent the original funds. The tightly packed municipality occupies only 0.6 square mile, but maintains beautiful parks that residents enjoy.

Talented high school graduates living in South Pasadena continued to benefit from the scholarship started by al-Fassi’s original gift for more than 35 years. According to Carley Lewis, City Clerk and Director of Administration, the City disbursed the last of the donated funds in a 2020 scholarship.

If you enjoy Maynard Duryea Bay View Park, stroll through the Galatea Garden, or view the habitats along Shore Drive and Pasadena Avenue at Boca Ciega Bay, remember that a visit from a sheikh more than 40 years ago helped to fertilize the beauty in this city.