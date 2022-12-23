Mom, Kids Rescued from Disabled Sailboat in Gulf

Video courtesy of the USCG.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel in St. Petersburg and Clearwater rescued a woman and her children, ages 3 and 12, on Sunday from a disabled 25-foot sailboat 96 miles offshore of Anclote Island in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard’s St. Petersburg command received a distress call Dec. 18 from the boat with the woman requesting a rescue with weather conditions worsening.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter dispatched from Clearwater hoisted the mother and her kids and returned them to shore.

“This successful rescue was made possible by the quick response and effective communication between our rescue crews and the vessel’s master. It is essential for all mariners to have and use a VHF-FM radio in case of an emergency,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Claudia Kearn, Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander. “This allows rescue crews to establish a clear and direct line of communication, which can be critical in a crisis situation. Please take the time to familiarize yourself with your vessel’s safety equipment and procedures, and always be vigilant about your own safety and the safety of those around you.”

The sailboat owner stayed with the vessel to wait for better weather conditions to sail back to shore.